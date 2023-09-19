Poverty, attitudes hindering access to quality healthcare

Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is home to the rich, middle class and the poor. However, the number of those struggling to eke out a living on a daily basis seems to be more in number compared to others. Although one can only find few persons begging on the streets, it is a known fact that a lot of families could barely afford three square meals in a day due to the high rate of unemployment, poverty, high inflation rate, cost of transportation, food stuffs and general services in the country. One of such services is public health care delivery.

Long queues

Everyday excluding weekends, public holidays and strike periods, the Kubwa General Hospital is always a beehive of activities. All the units and clinics including Paedetric, Out-patient, EMT, Gynaecology and Obstetrics etc, are always jam packed with patients who throng the hospitals seeking timely treatment of their ailments. Unfortunately, access to medicare is difficult for many especially those without the wherewithal to pay for special services or lack the connections to skip the queues to get checked by the doctor(s). Day in, day out, healthcare seekers are forced to undergo one form of trauma or the other at the hands of health care workers, especially nurses working in public health facilities. Recounting their ordeal to INSIDE ABUJA, it was discovered that many of them were stuck with the terrible attitude frequently on display at the hospital, due to poor finances to patronize private clinics or hospitals. At a recent visit to the Paedetric Unit of the hospital at about 11:30am, INSIDE ABUJA was shocked to see over 30 mother’s waiting for an opportunity to have a doctor attend to their children who were sick and in need of medical care. Sadly, most of these women and children spend hours patiently waiting for their turn to see the doctor. While some are lucky, others especially those whose numbers are far behind may be forced to return the next day to try their luck once more.

Poor attitudes

“Madam, every child you see here is running temperature and needs to see a doctor so go and sit down, your case is not different but if you feel it is, go to Accident and Emergency ward,” one of the nurses at the Paediatric Unit told Asabe, who brought her child to the hospital. For Asabe, who barely slept last night just to get to the hospital early enough for her son to be amongst the first to see a doctor, it was the greatest disservice of all time to be told that the probability of having a doctor attend to her son was very slim. “You said your son’s vitals were taken since, how come you weren’t booked to see doctor? One of the nurses asked as Asabe looked helplessly. “Madam, you will have to wait because we only have one doctor on call today and the crowd is overwhelming. “Can I be honest with you? He will not see any more patient today again except if on referral. So, I will advise you come back tomorrow,” the nurse further said. When Inside Abuja spoke with Asabe, the woman who was almost in tears, explained that her son’s health had further deteriorated since she got to the hospital. “My son has been running a temperature for some days. I brought him here as early as 6:30 this morning but we have not been attended to. All the people we came with have seen the doctor. I have been complaining to them they kept asking me to go and sit down only to tell me now that I have not been booked to see the doctor. “My son is burning up now, they don’t even care,” Asabe said.

Angry parents

A cross section of the mothers who in the waiting room, lamented there was just one doctor on call. They expressed their grievances that the time spent on attending to one patient was too long. Beauty Osakwe noted: “It’s now a crime for the poor to be sick because before you get treatment, you have to be ready to see, hear and undergo all sort of things. If I have the money won’t I just go to a private hospital? But general hospital is still cheap that’s why we still flock here despite the poor and annoying service delivery.” Daniel Adeloju who was fuming with his child sprawled over his chest said: “If not because private hospitals are expensive why should I be here? These nurses are wicked, they don’t have empathy in them at all. They talk to you anyhow, dismiss you anyhow, shout at you anyhow. We have been here for hours, I couldn’t go to work, it’s already looking like we might not even get to see the doctor because the last time I approached the nurse’s desk, she was saying the doctor was exhausted for the day and might soon leave.” A couple who rushed their daughter to the hospital with strange itchy rashes all over her body, were asked not to pay for consultation fee as they won’t be attended to. “You see this crowd, they can’t see doctor. We have just one doctor and the number he gave us has been exhausted. Oga don’t even bother paying consultation fee because it won’t work.,” one of the nurses told the scared couple. Refusing to disclose her name, the mother of the child noted that, “we were directed to confirm if we should pay for consultation fee at the payment point to avoid making payment and being sent home. This is pathetic, my daughter has been crying for hours all the home medications did not help rather, it’s getting worse and so we rushed her here.” The Out-Patient Unit as well as the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Unit were not any better. The crowd of people seeking healthcare was full of lamentations but they silently prayed to get attended to by the doctor. Even though work starts as from 8:00am, patients are forced to leave the comfort of their homes as early as 6:00am to drop off their cards in a bid to make up the required number of patients who will be attended to by the doctor.

Private practice

Besides the challenge of brain drain resulting in a shortage of healthcare workers in Nigeria, private practice has made doctors lose concentration at their primary places of assignment, public hospitals. Investigations have revealed that some doctors focus more on making more money at their private clinics where patients pay through their nose to access quality health care. INSIDE ABUJA checks revealed that majority of the doctors resume first at the private hospitals before rushing to public hospitals as late as 10:00am to attend to patients who obviously have been waiting for several hours. Sometimes, patients are left at the mercy of some inexperienced doctors who use Google to diagnose ailments and prescribe treatments. On the other hand, the experienced doctors often find a way of referring the patients to their private c laboratories or clinics to undergo laboratory tests and treatment. Bash Ogidi captured it all when she said:”They rush in and rush out; their phones are always close by In case a call comes in from the clinic. They won’t give you proper care so you can patronize them. Where is the money to buy common hospital card for N5,000 and pay as high as N10, 000 or N15, 000 as consultation fee? “Some of us do not have that kind of money and so until we do, we are stuck here with prayers on our lips to get a fair treatment capable of healing whatever ailment that brought us to the hospital.”