Poverty Alleviation: NISD, Ekiti, EU Intensify Awareness Of Social Protection Programmes

…as Ekiti records over 6m beneficiaries

Background

Problems of unemployment, and inequality in terms of income, poor economy and education system among others have been considered to be the major factors affecting peoples’ standard of living in Nigeria and consequently resulting to poverty.

In essence, the challenges of poverty are often food associated with insecurity, youth unrest, depression, homelessness, crime and all others.

In an attempt to tackle the menace, government and relevant stakeholders, with the aim of reduction and eradication of poverty, have at different times embarked on series of on programmes to checkmate the these challenges.

This usually involves implementing strategies and policies for improved living standard, access to basic facilities and economic opportunities for the masses.

In Nigeria, government at the different levels have introduced different programms on poverty alleviation for the benefit of the vulnerable and downtrodden.

Most of these programmes are carried out in partnership with Non-Governmental Organisations and other relevant agencies, which at different times conduct sensitisation and awareness programmes for the public to take advantage of the available opportunities.

For instance, some of the government programmes in this direction is ‘The Renewed Hope Initiative’ economic empowerment programme of the First Lady, Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu, which was flagged-off in all the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The beneficiaries are given grants to invest in their various businesses and take necessary steps to secure better future for themselves and their families.

Poverty alleviation in Ekiti

In Ekiti State, the wife of the State Governor, Dr (Mrs) Olayemi Oyebanji has a pet project in operation, known as Widows and Orphans Hope Project (WAOH Project), which is dedicated to offering support and succour to the less privilege, including widows, orphans, children and the aged, who at different times receive material and financial empowerment.

…govt/NISD/EU collaboration

The State government has over time worked in concert with different non-governmental organisations across board in bringing succour to the people in need in the different communities within the state.

It recently collaborated with an NGO known as New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), which in conjunction with the Ekiti State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, organised a dialogue on Social Protection to combat various forms of poverty bedeviling the people and affecting the nation’s economy.

The programme, which was co-funded by the European Union (EU), was established for improved welfare of Nigerians.

The theme of the event was: Strengthening Social Protection Prevention in Ekiti State.

The Ekiti NISD Programme Officer, Racheal Olori stressed that the aim of the project was to bridge the gap, help with policy framework and strengthening the implementation of social protection in Ekiti State and other implementing states in Nigeria.

She expressed concern over the gapping lack of knowledge and understanding on the part of the people on how to access social protection, urging collective action on implementation of social protection law for improved living standard of the vulnerable.

…accessing social protection programmes

Olori said: “Using Ekiti State as a reference, most people do not know how to access social protection. Most people are unaware of what social protection programmes exist in the state for them, or how to engage with them.

“Our goal for this project is to bridge that gap, to help with policy frameworks and strengthen the implementation of social protection in Ekiti State and across all other implementing states in Nigeria.

“To raise awareness, we understand that we cannot do it alone and the government cannot do it alone either. That’s why we have stakeholders.

Here in Ekiti State, we have chosen to work with the Ministry of Human Affairs to push forward the agenda of social protection.

‘‘We plan to carry out multiple activities for this purpose. Going forward, we will engage more of our stakeholders present here today.”

Babafemi: Oyebanji is committed to empowerment of the vulnerable

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Women Affairs, Olapeju Babafemi declared that social protection intervention is in accordance to the agenda of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, with priority given to poverty reduction, social inclusion and empowerment of the vulnerable for wealth creation.

Babafemi, who was represented by the Director, Ministry of Women Affairs, stated that; “the dialogue served as opportunity for relevant stakeholders to brainstorm in reshaping collective understanding of social protection as a transformative tool for equity, resilience and sustainable development.”

Ogundare: Calls for reqular sensitisation, mobilisation

The Executive Secretary, Social Development Coordinating Agency (SDCA), Oludare Ogundare, who called for regular sensitisation of residents, commended the Ekiti State government on providing enabling environment for ease implementation of social protection policies.

He added that the establishment of the programme of social investment structures with coordinating agency reflect the priority and interest of the country on poverty alleviation, saying that the spread of the programmes has impacted positively on citizen’s awareness about the available social investment programmes.

He further explained that social protection programme is an intervention programme by the federal government to curb poverty, inequality, and unemployment, while state government played a more direct role, with counterpart funding and implementation at local levels.

Ogundare said: “As of today, I can say precisely that over six million people have benefited from existing social protection programmes in Ekiti.

“These include beneficiaries of the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), N-Power, Household Income Transfer, and several other interventions under the social protection framework.

“People are aware, quite alright. The few who are not may be those with low literacy levels or those who do not pay attention to social issues around them.

Some even live in poverty but refuse to acknowledge it or take advantage of available opportunities.”

The programme was attended by relevant stakeholders, policy makers, government officials and many others in across the state.