Poverty Alleviation: Foundation Donates N250m To Kwara Indigenes

In a bid to alleviate poverty and give indigenes of Kwara an improved livelihood, a non-governmental organisation, Yahaya Seriki Foundation has donated the sum of N250m to 1,800 artisans, students, market men, and women, as well as petty traders from across the state.

According to the foundation, this is part of fulfilling its mandate anchored on reducing poverty, hunger, disease, illiteracy, environmental degradation, and discrimination against women in line with UN Millennium Development Goals.

Speaking at the event, the foundation’s founder, Yahaya Seriki a big player in the minerals sector expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the support they have given him over the years.

He said the sector is highly capital intensive, a situation that led his company, KURSI Investment Ltd, a leading mining company in Nigeria to embark on exploration activities for over 15 years, expressing gratitude to the government of Kwara for providing the enabling environment for mining to thrive through adequate security.

According to him, at least 70% of his employees are indigenes of Kwara, a strategic move to ensure that they get a decent means of livelihood, adding that it is not political.

Cheques totaling the sum of N250m were issued to various categories of beneficiaries, targeting at least 1,800 indigenes of the state.

In the category of N500,000, Ameenat Alao Saadu, Ibraheem Rabiat Atonitenu, Adeoye Bola Elizabeth, Khadijat Sheriki and others emerged as beneficiaries.

Similarly, Fatai Olajumoke Soma, Shaibu Balikisu, Oyewole Wale Femi, and several others benefitted from the N250,000 category.

Several beneficiaries also emerged from the N50,000 category.

During a session of testimonial remarks, a geologist, Mr. Umar Habeeb Adeshina said he had a scholarship for his doctorate degree studies at a foreign university.

Similarly, one Salihu Aishat Tobani a laboratory scientist was offered employment at KURSI Investment Ltd while Dr. Hammed Ayuba a human resources officer benefitted from a PhD scholarship among several others.

The traditional ruler of Kwara State, Saheed Sauda Adifa was also issued with a cheque of N50m for disbursement to his subjects.

In his remarks, the governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed gratitude to the foundation for its support and collaboration with the state government in ensuring that poverty is fought among indigenes.

While applauding the selflessness of Yahaya Seriki, the governor also thanked him for using his platform to meaningfully engage several youths of Kwara states, noting that such efforts help in nation-building.

Top dignitaries at the event include Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, a former Minister of Sports, Bolaji Abdullahi, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Victor Olaniyi, a traditional ruler, Alh. Daudu Ejidongari and several others.