Poverty Alleviation: FG To Reach Out To 15m Households

…as FG sets up humanitarian and poverty alleviation trust fund with Greece

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed readiness to reach out to 15 million households for poverty alleviation.

The minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Aliavation, Betta Edu made this known on Thursday at the familiarisation meeting with journalists in Abuja.

Edu noted that there is a huge gap between the government and the governed, saying for the first time in this country, everyone is going to be involved in the counting.

“Once we have the approval from the president, we will be reaching out to 15 million households, it is an average of 5.7 persons per household. We are presenting it at the Federal Executive Council and once we get the approval, we swing into action.

” Reaching out to 15 million poor and vulnerable households will be reached through Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) is one of the ways we intend to hit the ground running to lift Nigerians”

She urged journalists to project what is going on at the grassroots so that people can know and benefit from it.

“Tell them how to get out of poverty, tell them about the programmes coming up”.

She expressed readiness to ensure that the work assigned to her by President Tinubu is done.

“I want to work and leave a legacy that my children will be proud of that I went all the way the extra mile. I’m ready to spend even personal resources to ensure that the job is done”.

The minister who also received Greece’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Ioannis Plotas said, “We appreciate your proactive engagement with us.

Our job is to manage, prevent and mitigate humanitarian crises as well as help those who have gone through them to recover and reintegrate them back into the community.

“We are committed to seeing Nigerians come out of poverty and have already started the engagements almost immediately.

“Greece is one of the entry points into Europe, we believe that in the coming days, we can work with you to see that migrants are better informed on the right decision to make.

“We are focusing on putting together a residential humanitarian and poverty alleviation trust fund and you have clearly expressed your willingness to work with Nigerians on addressing humanitarian issues as well as poverty alleviation and job creation”.

She assures Tinubu’s commitment to work hand in hand with the Greek government and ensures that your people within Nigeria are safe and able to carry out their day-to-day activities without being harassed.

The Greece Ambassador to Nigeria, Ioannis Plotas said “I would like to notify you that our country has an expertise on this issue because we have provided several other to different countries across the globe but Nigeria is in the domain.

“The most important thing is just to alleviate poverty because this constitutes also one of the primary goals of the current administration, the new administration under President Bola Tinubu”.