Poverty: Afe Babalola’s Wife Tasks Govts On Sports Devt

Chief Modupe Babalola, wife of renowned legal icon, Afe Babalola (SAN) has called on government at all levels and other relevant stakeholders to focus on the idea of harnessing sports development to tackle poverty, unemployment and other menace affecting youths in the country.

Babalola posited that sporting is also an activity that could foster unity and cohesion among the younger ones for peaceful coexistence.

She explained that this accounted for why she instituted the idea of one of her popular pet projects, “under the aegis of Yeye Aare Babalola Athletics Sports Festival”, YABAS/ YAMBAF, many years ago.

Mrs Babalola spoke at the weekend, during the 2025 edition of the festival, held at the Afe Babalola University Stadium, Ado EkitI (ABUAD).

At the grand finale of the competition, sponsored by her, with full support of her husband, the ABUAD founder, several athletes, drawn from various invited secondary schools and tertiary institutions, participated and competed in different sporting activities, while those that excelled, were compensated with various prizes.