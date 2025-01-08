Poultry: Nigerian Merchants To Import Animal Feeds With N4.54tr

Share

Low production will compel livestock farmers to spend N4.54 trillion ($2.75 billion) on five million tonnes of animal feeds imports this year.

Nigeria’s animal feed industry is largely dependent on imports because of a lack of production capacity as the country’s aquaculture industry relies on imports of fish feed due to inadequate aqua feed manufacturers.

It was gathered that a tonne of animal feed is N970,000 ($550) in the global market., while local feed costs N2.4 million per tonnes.

According to Expert Market Research (EMR), Nigeria animal feed market reached approximately 15.18 million tonnes in 2024, as the country depends on five million tonnes exports to meet demand.

It added that the market had been projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.80 per cent between 2025 and 2034, reaching a volume of around 17.82 million tonnes by 2034.

Currently, Nigeria imports its poultry feed from over 131 countries globally with India, United States and China leading as suppliers, accounting for 64 per cent of Nigeria’s total poultry feed imports as Jakata Port in India tops the list with 24,418 shipments, which equates to a 23 per cent market share followed by United States with 21,878 shipments, representing an 21 per cent and China with 20,628 shipments, holding a 20 per cent.

Although the leading players in the animal feed industry in Nigeria, Olam Nigeria Limited, UAC Foods Limited and Premier Feed Mills Company Limited have played a crucial role in transforming the sector and providing high-quality feed to farmers in the country, the feed industry is, however, still facing numerous challenges such as lack of funding for animal feed research and development, inadequate infrastructure for feed production, and poor-quality control.

Also, it was gathered that the high cost of imported ingredients and irregular power supply had made it difficult to produce feed at a competitive price, making it difficult for local animal feed producers to compete with their foreign counterparts.

According to 6Wresearch, one of the key drivers of the market is the growing demand for animal protein due to the country’s increasing population. It noted that there was an increasing demand for highquality, nutritious feed that could improve animal health and productivity.

It added: “GMO-free feed is also becoming more popular, as consumers become more conscious of the potential health risks associated with genetically modified organisms.”

Before now, former General Secretary of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Oyo State branch, Dr Segun Makanjuola had explained that the country had over 160 million birds, noting that it costs N5,000 to rear a chick and that it would translate N800billion yearly to feed the birds.

In 2019, import statistics by NPA’s shipping position revealed that the country imported 400,000 metric tonnes of the maize last year.

The port data explained that two vessels which berthed at Lagos and Calabar ports in December, 2019 with 25,200 tonnes were Eagle Star laden with13,200 tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) of the Lagos Port, while MV Eternity C offloaded 12,000 tonnes at Calabar Port.

Also, no fewer than 38,000 tonnes of the cereal were offloaded at Lagos and Calabar ports within the August and September, 2018. At the ABTL, MV Eternity Sea offloaded 18,000 tonnes, while MV Zola discharged 20,000tonnes at the ENL Consortium terminal in the period.

The port data revealed that 195,443 metric tonnes of the cereal were conveyed to the country between January and October, 2017 through the Lagos, Rivers, Calabar and Tincan ports.

At the Apapa Bulk terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port Complex, MV Eternity Sea offloaded 18,000 tonnes of the corn, while MV Zola discharged 20,000 tonnes at ENL terminal.

