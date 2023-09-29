Poultry Farmers: Price of Chicken May Hit N60,000 at Xmas, New Year

Citing over 200 per cent increase in the prices of maize, soybeans and wheat orchestrated by importers, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) Lagos State chapter, has disclosed that live chicken may be sold for N60,000 and above during Christmas and New Year festivities. The association called on the government to urgently intervene so as to forestall crisis in the food sector. It also maintained that there would be continued rise in the price of eggs.

The Chairman of PAN, Lagos State chapter, Iyiola Mojeed, disclosed this at the association’s press briefing in Lagos, yesterday. Mojeed explained that importers of maize were working against poultry farmers, saying they were selling the product at over 200 per cent higher than the landing cost, without government checkmating the arbitrary price increase of the commodity. He appealed to local, state and the federal governments to protect the country’s poultry industry from total collapse in the wake of feed scarcity and price hike.

According to him, “we want to appreciate them and at the same time let the government know our predicaments and the problems we are facing as an association. “So we are crying to government in various capacities, starting with the local to state and the federal to protect this industry from total collapse because if the problems we are facing now are not addressed immediately, it could lead to total collapse of the industry.”

Speaking further, he also appealed to government for import licence for poultry farmers for maize and soya importation to curtail the skyrocketing prices of the commodities. He said: “We want government to give PAN import licence to import maize and soya for their members because the current importers of maize are working against the farmers because they’re selling the product at over 200 per cent higher than the landing cost.”

Mojeed added: “We are a professional body of PAN working for the wellbeing of the Nigerian populace. “We cannot overemphasize the importance of our industry because our presence affects virtually every human life, starting from the faetus, male and female, old and young. “If the industry is allowed to collapse it would have a profound negative impact on human lives, most especially in Nigeria.

“In developed countries, the wellbeing of poultry farmers is not taken for granted, their governments do all they can to assist the industry, but in Nigeria the reverse is the case. “So we are appealing to the government to come to our help considering the importance of our industry.”

According to him, the availability and prices of maize, soya and wheat, the major components of feed in our industry, has gone to the extreme, meaning that production of eggs and other poultry products is at risk in the country, which normally shouldn’t be. He said: “Maize can be produced all year round in Nigeria.

The larger chunk of the maize used in our industry is sourced from the northern part of the country and as we all know, the issue of banditry has driven most of the farmers from their farms, many of them have relocated to other regions and engage in other economic activities like many seen in Lagos riding “Okada.” This is seriously affecting the industry.”