Poultry Farmers Link Poor Egg Sales To Economic Hardship

The Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PAN), Jigawa State chapter, has raised concerns over the declining sale of eggs in the country, attributing it to rising economic hardships and low purchasing power among Nigerians.

The Jigawa State chapter of the association under the leadership of Mr. Hussaini Gumel disclosed this when they paid a courtesy visit to Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, at Government House Dutse, the state capital.

Gumel said: “Since the removal of fuel subsidy, our industry has been hit hard. Many Nigerians can no longer afford eggs, and our sales have plummeted.” He added that the situation was further exacerbated by the rising costs of production, including feed and other inputs.

“We’re struggling to keep our businesses afloat,” Gumel said. The association’s members face numerous challenges, particularly in accessing afford able poultry feeds.

“It’s disheartening that chicken feeds are significantly cheaper in Jos, Plateau State, compared to Jigawa and many other states. This disparity has made it difficult for poultry farmers in Jigawa to maintain profitability,” Gumel lamented.

He said the current economic situation had further worsened the challenges, with many Nigerians struggling to afford chicken and eggs due to limited financial resources.

“There’s no market for our products, and the lack of sufficient money in circulation among people is alarming,” Gumel said, warning that the business is on the brink of collapse.

The chairman added that “the poultry farmers also lack essential infrastructure, such as refrigerators and cooling devices, to preserve their products in the hot weather. “We’re appealing for government intervention to prevent losses due to damaged products.

