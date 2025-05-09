Poultry Farmers Decry Poor Egg Sales, Seek Govt Intervention

Share

The Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria on Thursday raised concerns over the decreasing sales of eggs in the country, citing rising economic hardships and low purchasing power among Nigerians.

The Jigawa State chapter of the association, under the leadership of Mr. Hussaini Gumel made this known during a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi at Government House, Dutse, the state capital.

According to Gumel, since the removal of the fuel subsidy, the egg industry has been hit hard. Many Nigerians can no longer afford eggs, and sales have plummeted. He attributes the decline in sales to the increasing economic hardships faced by many Nigerians.

The poultry farmers’ leader noted that the situation is further exacerbated by the rising costs of production, including feed and other inputs.

Gumel stressed that the current economic situation has further exacerbated the challenges, with many Nigerians struggling to afford chicken and eggs due to limited financial resources.

Decrying further, the chairman stated that “the poultry farmers also lack essential infrastructure, such as refrigerators and cooling devices, to preserve their products in the hot weather.

He also highlighted the need for training and capacity-building programs, particularly for women involved in the poultry business, saying

“It’s disheartening that chicken feeds are significantly cheaper in Jos, Plateau State, compared to Jigawa and many other states. This disparity has made it difficult for poultry farmers in Jigawa to maintain profitability.

“There’s no market for our products, and the lack of sufficient money in circulation among people is alarming,” Mr. Gumel said, warning that the business is on the brink of collapse.

“We’re appealing for government intervention to prevent losses due to damaged products,” Mr. Gumel urged, emphasizing the need for support to maintain the quality of their products.

“We need government support to facilitate training and empower our members, especially women at home who are engaged in poultry farming.”

Responding, the governor assured the poultry farmers of his administration’s support, promising to look into the challenges facing the industry, saying, “We’ll work together to find solutions.”

The governor, therefore, acknowledged the importance of the poultry industry to the state’s economy and promised to consider the association’s requests.

