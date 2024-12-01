Potter’s House Holds ‘Walk For Life’ To Promote Faith, Wellness

Share

The Potter’s House of Lagos is set to hold “Walk for Life,” an inspiring initiative designed to encourage holistic well-being and foster a sense of community through faith, wellness and love, next month.

The highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The walk will begin at The Potter’s House headquarters and proceed to the National Stadium, then to Costain, and back to The Potter’s House.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Committee Team Lead, Olufunke Adu, on Sunday, the walk is about creating a positive ripple effect in the lives of people.

She said: “The ‘Walk for Life’ is more than a walk; it is a movement to inspire individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles, deepen their faith, and connect with others.

“Participants will not only enjoy a refreshing walk but also take part in an array of activities, including free medical check-ups; vital health assessments, including blood pressure and BMI checks; dental consultations for oral hygiene awareness; eye tests to promote optimal health; fitness and workout sessions and energizing group workout sessions led by fitness professionals to promote physical wellness.

“The “Walk for Life” is an opportunity for us to unite as a community, prioritise our health, and celebrate our faith. It is not just about walking but about creating a positive ripple effect in our lives and the lives of those around us.

“The Potter’s House of Lagos invites everyone, individuals, families, and groups to be part of this impactful event.

“Together, we can take strides toward better health, stronger faith, and a more connected community,” she said.

