The newly appointed West Ham United manager, Graham Potter, has said that he is now a better coach due to his brief stint at Chelsea.

New Telegraph recalls that Potter was surprisingly appointed as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s manager in September 2022.

This was shortly after Todd Boehly became the Chairman of the Stamford Bridge team, replacing Roman Abramovich.

That season, the Blues finished 12th in the table with 38 points after 38 matches and Potter was sacked in April 2023 following an 11th defeat in 31 games.

The Blues appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach in July 2023.

Potter waited for almost two years before getting a new job as the manager of a club.

Addressing the press after his recent appointment at West Ham, Potter said he has become a better person.

He said, “I think I’m a better person now for the experience (at Chelsea), a better coach for the experience and well rested.”

The Englishman has replaced Julen Lopetegui, who was in charge at West Ham for six months.

