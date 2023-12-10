Potent Opposition as Tinubu Navigates Troubled Waters

Undoubtedly, President Bola Tinubu must have been scandalised by the barrage of criticisms against his administration in recent times. The President has been tarred by the opposition elements as a man without a scintilla of feelings for the poor, suffering masses with his expenditure profiles at the face of serious economic hardship currently ravaging the country. Tinubu’s administration had been dogged with a series of controversies in recent times mainly because of certain tough economic decisions it took beginning from the unavoidable removal of petroleum subsidy and the attendant hardship it brought upon the masses.

The government’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy and liberalization of the foreign exchange market, though applauded by economic juggernauts, locally and internationally, has thrown millions of Nigerians into untold hardship. Inflation has hit the roofs especially with cost of transportation biting hard into people’s meagre income and cost of living taking flight.into space. It must however be noted that the decision to remove the fuel subsidy was inevitable considering the fact that almost all Presidential candidates campaigned with it.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to make any budgetary allocation to fund fuel subsidy and made provision for succour to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal beyond his tenure in June, obviously set a booby trap for his successor. The aftermath of the decision effectively taken by Buhari’s administration is what the current government has been battling since Tinubu took over the lever of power. Just when the succour, including the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles the government promised to procure to ease transportation have yet to be delivered and minimum wage yet to be adjusted to reflect the economic realities, more crises suggesting that the government was insensitive to the plight of the masses have erupted.

The ever vigilant opposition elements have never relented in constantly pointing out what they consider as the seeming profligacy of the government and some other decisions adjudged as misplaced priorities at the face of mass sufferings and deprivations. Beginning from the criticisms of some allocations in the 2024 appropriation proposals to the recent number of contingents aboard the President’s delegation to COP 28 Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the government has not got any respite from the opposition. Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi it was who raised the red flag on the 1,411 Nigerian delegation to the COP 28.

Obi said the delegation was simply too large and unwieldy just as he alleged that many of the people in the delegation were friends and acolytes of the men in power, without any business at the Summit. Obi, in a statement on his social media account said “In a twist of sad irony, let me congratulate the giant of Africa, Nigeria, for matching the great China, with the same number of contingents at COP28 in Dubai. While China’s budget for 2024 is about $4 trillion, Nigeria’s budget is about $33 billion. Most importantly, the vast majority of those in the Nigerian delegation…are either non-relevant civil servants or relations, friends and hangers-on of high government officials.”

The opposition leader alleged that most of those in the delegation hardly understood or have anything to do with climate change even as “most Nigerians can hardly afford food and basic needs.” Obi in the statement longed for a time when Nigeria would be competing with the Asian Tigers on productivity and poverty eradication even as he cautioned the government against waste. Apart from Obi, some other critics have alleged that most of those who made the government’s delegation were mere holiday makers who have been denied access into the UAE because of the subsisting Vida Ban policy on Nigeria’s by that country.

Those critics believed that most of the contingents only used that opportunity provided by the Summit to use their influence in government to enter into the Arabian country to luxuriate. But the government denied the allegation that most of those in the delegation were friends of government officials and men in power who had nothing to do with climate change matters. Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Tope Ajayi and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, took turns to justify the number of contingents from Nigeria participating at the Dubai COP28 Summit.

The Minister in a release made available to newsmen responded to the criticism of the contingent in line with the government’s avowal “to provide clarity in line with a standing pledge to conduct itself with transparency and accessibility regarding public information.” He insisted that the Nigerian contingent was “very much in line with our status as Africa’s leading Sovereign voice and player in climate action. ” “Parties to this Convention from Nigeria include government officials, representatives from the private sector, civil society, the voluntary sector, state governments, media, multilateral institutions, representatives of marginalised communities, and many others.

“It is imperative to point out that the overall Nigerian delegation to COP-28 comprises Government-sponsored (Federal and State Governments) and non- government-sponsored participants (from Private Companies, NGOs, CSOs, Media, academia, etc). The Federal Government-funded delegation is made up of a total of 422 persons.” He broke the Federal Government’s sponsored delegation to include National Council on Climate Change 32; Federal Ministry of Environment 34; All Ministries 167; Presidency 67; Office of the Vice President 9; National Assembly 40 and Federal Parastatals/Agencies 73. While justifying the large contingent at the Summit, the Minister said “COP- 28 presents an array of investment and partnership opportunities for the various sectors affected by climate change, and Nigeria is already benefiting from its ongoing participation.”

Listed as the achievement recorded at the Summit were the agreement between Nigeria and Germany on accelerated performance to expedite the implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) to improve Nigeria’s electricity supply; the President hosting a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and the Electric Buses Rollout Programme on the margins of the COP28 climate summit and the President unveiling the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan The Minister, who insisted that Tinubu and other delegates were in Dubai for serious business and not for jamboree as alleged said “Nigeria stands to benefit from the Loss and Damage Fund established during COP-27 in Egypt and formally operationalized at the opening plenary of COP-28 in Dubai.

The Fund will provide substantial non-debt financing to support countries most affected by the impact of climate change. Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been pledged as contributions to the Fund,” he said. Similarly, Obi picked holes in the N15 billion proposed for the completion of the official residence of the Vice President as presented by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. He pilloried the government for misplacing priorities saying that such a fund could have been used to pay 3000 professors just as he lamented the poor medical status, unemployment and poverty in the country. In a public statement issued by the official spokesman to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa, Stanley Nkwocha, the government accused Obi of attempting to paint the President in bad light and “trying to curry the attention of those who care to listen to his falsehood and warped opinions about waste.”

Nkwocha explained that the proposal for the construction of the “Vice President’s official residence, for which budgetary allocation was made in the 2024 budget by the FCT Administration, was awarded by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. It was not originated by the present administration. This, Mr Obi, knows but chose to play dumb all in a bid to inflamate a targeted group of Nigerians and, as usual, score cheap political goals, accolades and praises. The project which was reinitiated in 2010 and was funded by the Jonathan administration was abandoned. Appalled by the sorry state of the uncompleted build- ing that was now overtaken by weeds and reptiles over a decade after construction started about 13 years ago, the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, felt it would be a waste to allow such a project started with public funds to continue to lie fallow; thus, in his wisdom and without the prompting of the Vice President, decided to resuscitate the building.

We invite more cerebral Nigerians to cross check properly which should be considered a waste between Obi’s tantrums because the project has attracted government’s attention, given the decision by the current administration to complete vital abandoned projects. What is more wasteful and reckless than abandoning an edifice to rot and depreciate despite the amount that has been sunk into it over the years?” The Presidential spokesman insisted that the government has resolved not to start new projects, unless where necessary, but to ensure the completion of all abandoned projects. He said “Comparing the amount budgeted for the residence of the VP and salaries paid to Professors is an analogy taken too far.

This is the only government that has repeatedly made it clear that the welfare of lecturers is paramount and the need to increase the budget of the educational sector is a gradual process in the face of the daunting security challenges it met on ground. This same government directed that the backlog of salaries owed to both teaching and non-teaching staff of universities be paid immediately despite the ‘no work, no pay’ order, while negotiations for their welfare continue in view of a wage package in 2024. The introduction of a student’s loan scheme is also a masterstroke that is targeted at ensuring that nobody, no matter his/her status, will be denied the right to quality education,” he added. “Curiously, it is under the Tinubu administration that Obi has suddenly “become a man,” with a shrill voice in the opposition camp.

His claim about Nigerians needing leaders willing to make sacrifices for the nation’s development smacks of hypocrisy of the highest order,” Nkwocha alleged. Addressing the concerns on the presumed high cost of the project as raised by the former Anambra state governor, Nkwocha explained that the pervading inflationary trend across the globe was responsible. The government obviously is not comfortable with the red flags raised by the opposition on its spending patterns and budget proposals, it must, however, get used to criticisms because they are ingredients in the development of a democratic culture. Notwithstanding the invectives and personal insults dished out to the LP Presidential candidate by the Presidential spokesman, the fact remained that Obi has raised some pertinent governance issues.

It would therefore be wise for the Tinubu’s administration to separate the message from the messenger and ponder on the issues raised. Doing this would of course be in the interest of not only the men in power but for the generality of Nigerians. Of course the ball is now in the court of the people’s representatives in the National Assembly to take into cognizance all issues raised by the opposition in doing justice to the appropriation proposals raised by the executive. Opposition lawmakers, the civil society, organized labour and other interested parties are expected to take a date with the lawmakers to shoot down any project considered to be at variance with public good in the National Assembly as the ultimate power for approval lies with the lawmakers.

However, with Obi’s potent and consistent criticism of government policies, one would only expect the Tinubu’s administration to always be on guard by delivering good governance rooted in accountability and transparency. There are indications that the opposition would continue to play pivotal roles in this republic with the masses getting better for it. Though the next election may seem far, Obi’s consistent criticisms would definitely raise the bar in the content of the campaigns for retention of power by the incumbent in 2027. It therefore behooves those in power to be conscious that every of their policies and actions would be dissected and weighed on the scales of probity, transparency and accountability by the ever vigilant opposition itching to take over power at the slightest opportunity.