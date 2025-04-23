Pot Of Jollof Rice Rises By 19% In Six Month – Report

Share

The cost of cooking one pot of jollof rice in Nigeria rose to N25,486 in March 2025 from N21,300 in September 2024, representing about a 19 per cent hike in the price of the staple food.

This is contained in the latest SBM Jollof Index titled, “Staple Under Stress,” which tracked the cost movement from Q4 2024-Q1 2025, an Africa-focused geopolitical research and strategic communications consulting firm, SBM Intelligence said several factors such rise in prices of key ingredients such as pepper, onions, turkey, beef, and rice, have contributed to the spike.

The SBM Jollof Index tracks the cost of preparing jollof rice, a staple dish, and uses it as an indicator of food price fluctuations in Nigeria.

The report said protein, in particular, remained a major contributor to the overall cost, with turkey now costing between N8,000 and N10,500 per kilo, a substantial increase from the N1,500 to N1,700 it cost in 2016.

The SBM analysts pointed out that the ongoing conflict in the country’s food-producing regions has disrupted supply chains, while high transportation and energy costs have further driven up prices.

The report compared the cost of preparing a pot of jollof rice for a family of five across 13 markets in Nigeria from September 2024 to March 2025.

Despite temporary stability in some areas during late 2024, the SBM report said food prices surged in most markets by early 2025.

“For instance, petrol prices have remained elevated, and electricity tariffs for Band A users have increased, adding to household financial strain. Insecurity continues to be a pressing concern, with incidents such as the killing of farmers in Benue, Borno and Plateau States disrupting agricultural activities and limiting the local food supply.

“The national average rose by 19.7 per cent, increasing from N21,300 in September to N25,486 in March, highlighting worsening food inflation and its deepening impact on household nutrition and spending.”

