Postponed Launch Of Student Loan Scheme Not Indefinite – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday assured that the postponed launch of the student loan scheme was not indefinitely, but only for a couple of weeks.

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Sonny Echono who gave the assurances when hosting the governor of Kwara State at the Fund headquarters in Abuja, explained that the delay in the launch was to ensure no complications would arise during the proper implementation of the scheme which the government wants to be up to standard

He said: “The loan has not been postponed indefinitely, there’s just a little housekeeping that needs to be done, the president has arrangements in place for the launch.

“We are discussing a matter of days, maximum weeks for it to take off. The president is very committed to this, and I can assure you that this is going to be done in the best way

“We don’t want to hurriedly launch the programme, and there are objections, and it isn’t sustained.

“We’re making sure that the loan can accommodate as many that need it. Even for people with skills, it’s going to be a game changer. We’re working hand in hand with Jamb, we know when admissions will commence, so we are not far behind”

“In the next couple of weeks, the scheme will take off, and it will accommodate everyone, even students of vocational studies.

“I’m aware of the challenge of Nigerian students, and I can assure you that the window will be open for them”

Echono who raised concerns over the reoccurrence of insecurity in schools, noted that the Fund was engaging with security agencies, the Ministry of Education and other critical stakeholders in ensuring every child gets a safe education in the country.

“We are doing everything possible to avoid the recurrence of last week’s incident in Kaduna. We are upgrading security infrastructure in our beneficiary institutions and looking at all the various areas of security.

“Kwara has been very useful to the country in providing institutions that train teachers from the basic level of education.

“On our end, we introduced a new intervention line last year where we try to upgrade security facilities in our beneficiary institutions. We are doing something about it and Kwara will be featured in that equation. So I really want to appreciate His Excellency for taking the time to come,” he added.

The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had earlier appealed to the management of TETFund.for support in the upgrade of the three Colleges of Education in the state to Universities of Education.

He listed the three colleges of education for conversion into Universities to include: Kwara State College of Education, Oro; Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi; and Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq revealed that most of the colleges of education which are state-owned were faced with management challenges including infrastructure, poor investment, and lopsidedness where the non-teaching staff are far more than the academic staff of the institutions.

The Governor commended TETFund for its massive interventions in both Federal and State public tertiary institutions across the country. He said when one visits any universities in the states, it is as if the institutions are TETFund Universities because of the replete of the Fund’s projects.

“Mainly, this visit is to say you are doing a good job and on behalf of the people and government of Kwara state we say thank you for the job you have done and we appreciate you.

“But we need more support. By and large, we intend to convert all our colleges of education to Universities of education and so we need your assistance to do that. It is easy to do that because the structures are there,” he said.