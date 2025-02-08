Posthumous Bravery Award Conferred On Slain EFCC Officer

Share

Ola Olukoyede, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has posthumously honoured Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC (ASE II) Aminu Harisu Sahabi with an Award of Bravery.

The award recognizes his sacrifice in the line of duty after he was tragically killed in Awka, Anambra State, on Friday, January 17, 2025, while on an official mission to apprehend suspected internet fraudsters.

Olukoyede announced the honour during his condolence visit to the late officer’s family at Gawon Nama in Sokoto on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Accompanied by senior EFCC officials, including CE Ahmed Pate, Director of Finance and Accounts, and DCE Nwanneka Nwokike, Acting Director of the Sokoto Zonal Directorate, Olukoyede expressed the Commission’s deep sorrow over Sahabi’s loss.

“As a Commission, we share in the pain and grief of this tragic loss. The late Aminu was a dedicated officer who gave his all in service to his fatherland.

“His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and those responsible for this heinous act will face the full wrath of the law,” Olukoyede assured the bereaved family.

He further emphasized that while no earthly compensation could replace Sahabi’s life, the EFCC remains committed to supporting his family.

In recognition of his service, Olukoyede presented a posthumous award and a condolence letter on behalf of the EFCC and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He also confirmed that all financial benefits due to the late officer had been processed and would be released to his next of kin immediately.

Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaibu, JCA, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed gratitude to the EFCC for its swift intervention in ensuring the proper burial of Sahabi.

He also commended the Commission for immortalizing the slain officer by naming a building at the EFCC Academy in Abuja in his honour.

Following the condolence visit, Olukoyede proceeded to the EFCC Sokoto Zonal Directorate, where he inspected a guard of honour and held strategic meetings with officers of the Commission.

