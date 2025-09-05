Posthumous Birthday: Pasuma Pays Tribute To Late Mother With New House

Nigerian Fuji icon, Wasiu Alabi Odetola, popularly known as Pasuma, has paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Alhaja Adijat Odetola, on the occasion of her posthumous birthday.

In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, the Fuji star expressed his enduring love and gratitude to his mother, describing her as a constant light in his life.

He revealed that he had dedicated his newly completed home in her honour, symbolising her lasting influence on his journey.

“To my dearest mother, your love remains a constant light in my life. Wishing you the happiest birthday in heaven, Iyami, celebrating your birthday with a new home,” Pasuma wrote.

The gesture, he explained, was not only a celebration of her memory but also a reflection of the values and strength she instilled in him.

Pasuma’s mother passed away in April 2023, a loss the singer has often described as one of the most difficult experiences of his life. Beyond being a guiding force in his personal journey, she played a pivotal role in shaping his values and career.

Over the years, Pasuma has frequently credited her sacrifices and unwavering support as the backbone of his success in the Nigerian music industry.

The tribute and house dedication highlight the singer’s deep bond with his late mother, serving as both a personal expression of grief and a public display of gratitude to the woman who greatly influenced his life and career.