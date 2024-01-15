Posthumous Birthday: I’m Sustaining My Brother’s Legacy On Good Governance – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described the first Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke as a passionate lover of good governance and a patriot with selfless leadership attributes.

The Governor spoke at the posthumous birthday of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, unveiling the statutes of the former Governors of the state and the commissioning of the late Isiaka Adetunji Memorial Circle, Park and Garden.

Governor Adeleke paid tributes to both the living and late Governors of Osun state, recalling with nostalgia the fond memories of his late brother whom he said laid a sustainable foundation for a new Osun state.

Commending the military and civilian Governors who had governed the state in the past, Governor Adeleke said his motivation for the memorial circle was to preserve memories of previous leaders as a collection point for Osun state leadership history.

“My vision is to preserve the fond memories of past Governors among which my brother, Governor Adeleke was the pioneer occupant of the democratic leadership. I seek a point where our young ones can access details of who has governed Osun state and years of their service to the state.

“We also have a park at the circle where our people can hold meetings and relax while in the capital for one task or the other. I am preserving the good work of our leaders. My sacred responsibility is to build on the records and experiences of former leaders to further develop our state.

“While my brother was the first executive Governor of the state, it has pleased God to make me the sixth state Governor. With that heavy burden of leadership, I am pushed to work harder and sustain my brother’s legacy of good governance and human development.

“I must perform and I am performing. I must deliver and I’m delivering. The best way to uphold the legacy of former Governors and especially my late brother, is to deliver on good governance”, the Governor affirmed.

Accompanied by the wife of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who is the Commissioner for Federal Affairs and the Timi of Ede, His Royal Majesty, Oba Muniru Adesola Lawal, the state Governor separately commissioned the stature and the garden in the presence of top officials which includes the Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Kola Adewusi; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye and members of the State Executive Council.