Posthumous Birthday: Adeleke Eulogises Late Brother

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has eulogized the First Executive Governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke describing him as a torchbearer with impactful leadership.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson Mallam Opawale Rasheed on the occasion of his late brother Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke posthumous 70th birthday described him as a leader whose efforts in developing the state cannot be easily forgotten in a hurry.

The posthumously solemn birthday, Adeleke noted, reminded everyone about the life of service that the late executive governor of the state lived and also defined his personality while alive

The governor who acknowledged Senator Isiaka Adeleke as a mentor and benefactor, said the late politician has been a great guide in his life trajectory, influencing his passion for service and positively impacting lives.

The governor notes that the late Serubawon is more than a brother to him, but a legend who lived for the people and left a legacy of good governance, hailing him for inspiring a generation of young people to pursue life aspirations and make meaning of their lives.

He said: “On this day, I honour the life of an exceptional human who blessed our lives more than we can ever imagine, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, as he marks his 70th birthday posthumously.”

