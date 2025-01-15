Posthumous Birthday: Adeleke Eulogies Late Brother, Isiaka Adetunji

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has eulogized the First Executive Governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke describing him as a torchbearer with impactful leadership

The Governor in a statement by his spokesperson Mallam Opawale Rasheed on the occasion of his late brother Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke’s posthumous 70th birthday described him as a leader whose efforts in developing the state cannot be easily forgotten in a hurry.

The posthumously solemn birthday, Governor Adeleke noted reminds us about the life of service that the late executive governor of the state lived and also defined his personality while alive

The Governor who acknowledged Senator Isiaka Adeleke as a mentor and benefactor, said the late politician has been a great guide in his life trajectory, influencing his passion for service and positively impacting lives.

The Governor notes that the late Serubawon is more than a brother to him; he is a legend who lived for the people and left a legacy of good governance. He hails him for inspiring a generation of young people to pursue life aspirations and make meaning in their lives.

“On this day, I honour the life of an exceptional human who blessed our lives more than we can ever imagine, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, as he marks his 70th birthday posthumously. As the First Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke laid the foundation for a virile Osun, pioneering efforts that uplift lives and advance the progress of the state,” Governor Adeleke noted in his message.

“While he is not here with us any longer, I am immensely grateful for the invaluable sense of dedication he instilled in me and the example of profound impact on the people that he exuded. In him was a man who gave so much to humanity and through which, many lives were changed for the better.

“On this 70th posthumous birthday and as with every other day, because he has been the sweetest part of my life, I celebrate him for the wonderful grace that nature used him to serve humanity.

“Every second of my life cherish his memories and today, I wish him peace and unceasing blessings of Almighty Allah in heaven. May his beautiful soul continue to rest in peace.”

