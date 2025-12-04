Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has paid an emotional tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, after receiving a posthumous award on his behalf at the AMAN Awards.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Damasus, alongside their two daughters, came on stage as they accepted the honour.

Speaking after receiving the award, the actress expressed deep gratitude to the organisers for recognising Aboderin’s impact years after his passing.

Reflecting on his memory, she celebrated the legacy he left behind and reaffirmed her commitment to preserving it.

Damasus noted that even 21 years later, the resilience and growth of their daughters remain a source of pride and comfort.

She described Aboderin as a beloved husband and devoted father whose influence continues to shape their family.

“We will keep your legacy alive,” she wrote, adding that their daughters have grown into “amazing, beautiful, intelligent, and supportive young women.”

The actress has consistently honoured Aboderin’s memory over the years. On the 19th anniversary of his death, she shared how deeply his loss affected her, stating that her heart “stopped” the day he passed but had to “start beating again” for the sake of their children.

Damasus concluded her message with prayers for his continued rest and appreciation to the AMAN Awards for recognising his contributions.