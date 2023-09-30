Postecoglou’s Magic Can End Spurs Voodoo Against Liverpool

Tottenham have never beaten Liverpool since they moved to their new stadium in 2018, but new coach Ange Postecoglou has forged a strong squad capable of breaking the jinx as the two sides meet on Saturday (today) In fact, Spurs have endured a terrible run against the Reds, having won just once in their last 21 encounters, and will be desperate to halt such a dreadful spell today.

For someone with no previous Premier League experience, Postecoglou is doing an exceptional job of pointing Tottenham Hotspur in the right direction. The Australian wasn’t the North London club’s first choice to take over in the summer, but he was clearly the right man for the job.

That is obvious now. Spurs have won four of their six Premier League matches under Postecoglou, and a draw in their first North London Derby of the season last Sunday was also a positive result. Postecoglou hasn’t just delivered better results. Tottenham are playing an exciting brand of attacking soccer that has captivated a fanbase that had grown tired of the boring approach favoured by Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Antonio Conte.

The club has come alive again. New signings have bedded in quickly. James Maddison is the perfect example of this, with the England international now the creative force at the centre of the Tottenham team. Micky van de Ven is another new addition who has quickly become an important part of Postecoglou’s new-look team this season. In many ways, though, the new-look team is the same as the old-look one.

Postecoglou has given a second chance to several players who had been written off at the end of last season, with the midfield pairing of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr emblematic of this. The duo have become the ideal double pivot for Spurs. Emerson Royal has also absorbed many of Postecoglou’s ideas, with Son Heung-min showing glimpses of his best form again after a dismal 2022/23 campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are in good shape, but what can they truly achieve under their new manager? Could a title challenge be on the cards? That might prove beyond Spurs at this specific moment, but a lack of European soccer this season means their small squad might not be stretched as would have been the case in past seasons.

Tottenham are undoubtedly on an upward trajectory, and Postecoglou is the one pushing them up the curve. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be meeting Postecoglou for the first time on Saturday, and the German was full of praise for his counterpart ahead of their clash. Both clubs have yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season, with only Manchester City and Arsenal equaling the achievement six games into the campaign.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of the clash, Klopp admitted that while he has yet to meet the former Celtic boss, that he seems to be a ‘top bloke’ ‘Tottenham are doing really well Ange seems to be a top bloke. ‘No [I’ve not met him] yet. But I’m looking forward to meeting him. I’m pretty sure everyone knew already when you saw Celtic play in recent years.

‘What kind of coach he is and who he is as a coach coming out to Tottenham, where I think they were all desperate for some offensive football, and he’s delivering that obviously. ‘In a year when Harry Kane left the club, he’s doing extremely well. They’re a well-settled team. It’s exciting to watch so yes, it will be a real test for both of us.’