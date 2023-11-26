Postecoglou Keen To Strengthen Tottenham Amid Injury Woes

The head coach of Tottenham, Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a successful start to life in the Premier League but injuries have depleted his thin squad in recent weeks.

Summer arrivals, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven will be out of action until the new year, which means Spurs may require reinforcements if they are to continue fighting at the top.

Ahead of today’s clash with Aston Villa, it has been considered how Spurs will approach the winter transfer market as they do not have a great deal of depth in central defence.

Having shipped out Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga in the summer, Postecoglou is somewhat short on options a situation he was aware of in September.

He said: “We are a little bit light there [centre-back]. We needed to rebuild the squad there was no point tinkering around the edges. We still probably need another centre-back.”

Tottenham must now regret not adding to their ranks after Van de Ven went off injured against Chelsea, to be replaced by Eric Dier.

Cristian Romero’s straight red card in the same match has also seen Ben Davies shift from his usual left-back position into the middle.

Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move to North London when the window opens, though it could be a difficult deal to pull off in January.

The 22-year-old would certainly help Tottenham play out from the back, having topped this season’s Primeira Liga charts for passes into the final third (88) prior to the international break.

Spurs could also move for another Premier League defender, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly believed to be on their radar.

Tottenham will go into the upcoming transfer window with a new recruitment team.

Johan Lange, previously at Aston Villa, started work as the club’s technical director earlier this month and Postecoglou discussed how they can work together in January.

He said: “The January window, like for every club, is an important one. My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful.

“If you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you’ve missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month. That’s sometimes out of your control so having Johan in is good.

“I’m sure we’ll have a lot of discussions between now and then and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Spurs may want to delve into the midfield market, too.

Maddison is out for an extended period of time and had the joint-third most assists in the Premier League (five) prior to this weekend.

Tottenham are also set to lose both Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma in January due to their expected participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Spurs were eyeing a move for Conor Gallagher in the summer but a deal will surely be off the table now, with his form picking up for Chelsea.

Regardless, a multifaceted midfielder should be on their way to N17 when the transfer window opens, even with Maddison’s anticipated return early next year.