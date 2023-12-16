Postecoglou Hails Richarlison’s ‘Predator’ Instinct As Spurs Cruise To Victory

Tottenham Manager, Ange Postecoglou has hipped praises on Richarlison’s killer instinct after the Brazilian scored in a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Dejan Kulusevski set up the striker’s opener before netting with his weaker right foot and Spurs held on despite Yves Bissouma’s 70th-minute red card.

Postecoglou was delighted with his side and singled out Richarlison for praise.

He told Sky Sports exclusively: “Richy is a goalmouth predator. Definitely in the air. He’s got different attributes to Sonny.

“I didn’t think we’d get in behind today, I thought we’d struggle to get space in behind and I’m really pleased with Richy.

“Watching him during the week I was really confident he’d go out there and do another job for us.”

Kulusevski was asked about his own impressive form and could not hide his delight.

He said: “Everything is fantastic, not only today but in these last few weeks.

“First half we had a lot of the ball we just had to stay patient.

“Second half they were strong, it is not easy to play at this ground with the fans’ energy. We had the red card and then we had to show our character.

“I just try to give my teammates the chance to score. Richi [Richarlison] is a top striker, we give him those balls and he will score them.

“I like my right foot, it is too underrated by me. I have to keep shooting with my right foot.”

Tottenham’s next match is against the resurgent Everton on December 23 before a trip to Brighton five days later.