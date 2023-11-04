Postecoglou Backs Son To Get Even Better As Season Continues

Tottenham head coach, Ange Postecolgou is backing club captain Heung-Min Son to get even better as the Premier League season progresses.

The North London club have enjoyed a blistering start to the 2023-24 campaign despite losing talisman Harry Kane in the summer.

Son assumed the captaincy with Hugo Lloris also not involved with the squad this term and the South Korean has already bagged eight goals in 10 league matches.

Speaking about his captain, Postecoglou said: “What I did know about Sonny having followed him for a long time is he is a great finisher, a smart footballer, has great movement and a real capacity for working, pressing, the stuff I love my strikers to do.

“So, I just thought he would be a really good fit for us and it wasn’t the only option I was looking at, but it was definitely the one I thought would be the best fit for where we are as a team and what we needed.

“Even with him, I think the more he plays in there, the better he will get in terms of really being a goal threat in every game. For us it’s a massive asset to have.”

Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season in a Spurs side that underperformed with Antonio Conte at the helm.

Many feared for the club’s hopes after his departure, but the new head coach has hailed the squad’s application since he arrived.

Postecoglou added: “It was quite obvious with Harry leaving there was a couple of ways we could go about it.

“I don’t think you can replace Harry like-for-like.

“Another one of him doesn’t exist so for me to think let’s jump into the transfer market and bring in someone who can score 25 to 30 goals in the first year, I don’t think was realistic.”

Tottenham host Chelsea on Monday night and are looking to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the table.