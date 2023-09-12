Postal Services Flatten In 2022, Revenue Dips By 17.05%

Postal activities in Nigeria plugged down in 2022, with total revenue generated in the period down by 17.05% from N3.63 billion in 2021 to N3.01 billion in 2022.

Similarly, the total number of post offices and postal agencies decreased by 19.43% from 2,794 in 2021 to 2,251 in 2022 just as the total number of boxes installed in 2022 stood at 836,731, showing a decrease of 0.08% from 837,428 in 2021, the latest postal service data from National Bureau of Statistics NBS released on Tuesday revealed.

The total number of PMBs available in 2022 stood at 20,775, showing a fall of 8.44% from 22,689 in 2021.

The total number of postal articles handled in 2022 increased by 102.05% from 17.7 million in 2021 to 35.7 million in 2022.

According to NBS, Lagos state

Lagos state had the highest number of boxes installed in 2022 with 143,416, while Jigawa recorded the least with 1,800.

NBS’ latest performance figures on Nipost came days after Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy Mr Bosun Tijani took to social media space to update Nigerians on Nipost’s status and what to be done to optimise its efficacy.

In a post made by the Minister on the X platform previously called Twitter, he asked Nigerians for their thoughts on what they believe an ideal NIPOST should look like.

He said, “NIPOST with over 1,180 post office outlets and 3000 agencies should be playing critical roles in the country’s digital economy.”

“As we innovate towards a stronger digital economy, the role of NIPOST cannot be underestimated. Please share some of your hopes for the ideal NIPOST in the comments,” he said.

This tweet sparked various perspectives and opinions as Nigerians shared their thoughts on how they envision an ideal NIPOST operating in Nigeria.

One of the respondents was Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, CEO of Future Africa, in his opinion he said “The ideal NIPOST would be like the NIBSS of logistics. Let it be the open backbone infrastructure for licensed courier companies to power logistics for commerce and trade across the country.”

An X user identified as Jimoh Haadi Oluwaseyi in his response identified and outlined reasons why NIPOST should be taken more into consideration.

He said “While the digital economy has transformed how we communicate and conduct business, the importance of post offices remains significant to Nigeria’s growth.