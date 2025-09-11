Post-UTME: UNILAG Urges Candidates To Disregard Reports On Exam Malpractice

The management of University of Lagos (UNILAG), yesterday stated categorically that the notification of examination malpractice earlier issued in respect of the screening exercise of the institution between September 1 and 4, was not as a result of a system or technical glitch as being insinuated in emails and reports.

This is as the management strongly advised candidates to disregard information from un-authorised channels, but to rely exclusively on communications issued through the university’s official platforms and channels earlier indicated in prior notices to them.

The statement is tagged: 2025/2026 Ppst-UTME: UNILAG set the records straight.” Raising the concerns in a statement by the Head, Communication Unit of the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said the various insinuations and claims in emails and reports on social media platforms were incorrect.

Rather, she said for the avoidance of doubt, “cases flagged were the result of clear violations of established examination guidelines.” Accordingly, the state ment noted that detections followed the use of multiple monitoring mechanisms, including secure video surveillance, deployed to ensure the integrity of the screening process.

“The University of Lagos notes with concern the circulation of various insinuations and claims in emails and reports on social media platforms, following the 2025/2026 Post-UTME screening exercise that held from September 1 – 4, 2025,” it added. However, she explained that in line with extant laws and data protection standards, the university would not release uncensored video recordings to the public.