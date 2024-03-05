Post-Service Challenges: PSC Launches Veterans’ Foundation

As part of measures to address the myriad of challenges confronting retired police officers in the country, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has launched the Police Veterans’ Foundation.

Addressing dignitaries at the event held in Abuja on Tuesday, the chairman of the PSC, Dr Solomon Arase, said the initiative will always be chronicled as a great milestone for the members of the Force – both serving and retired.

While lamenting the inability of most police veterans to meet their socio-economic and other needs, Arase assured officers of enhanced welfare and support going forward.

“These needs encompass a spectrum ranging from health care concerns to assisting the families of deceased officers, as well as extending financial support for struggling retirees due to the inadequate pension and meagre severance packages.

“Sadly, this has informed the growing rate of early deaths of our retirees due to their inability to meet their respective socio-economic demands, issues of health impairment, and other associated challenges of old age”, Arase said.

He continued: “The idea for the establishment of the Police Veterans’ Foundation was, therefore borne out of the need to come up with a veritable platform, to be deployed in galvanizing support for the improved welfare of retired Police officers who are faced with different post-service challenges.

The Foundation will serve as a beacon of support and solidarity, reinforcing the enduring legacy of service, loyalty, hard work and commitment that define the Nigeria Police Force.

The Foundation represents a historic moment for us all as it signifies our commitment and an eloquent testament to address the pressing needs of our retired officers and their families.

As a corollary, it presents a golden opportunity for Nigerians to commemorate the incredible bravery and strength of retired Police Officers and express their gratitude to the noblemen and women who dedicated their youthful zest, intelligence and vigour to the peace and security of our dear country.

“I must, however, acknowledge that it is not only in Nigeria that the members of the Police community, whether retired or serving are held in low repute, and perhaps in social contempt by the very society they serve(d).

“The event is partly a solemn one as it accords us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by our brave Police Officers in the course of duty, and the debt of gratitude yet unpaid by the very society that they gave their all.

“Furthermore, it is an occasion for the members of the public to express their gratitude, respect and reverence to our own retired Police officers whose invaluable contributions are hardly recognised and brought to light.”

In his remarks, the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, who was represented by DIG Bala Corona, commended the initiative, assuring of the “support” and “cooperation” of the Force Headquarters towards the realization of the Foundation’s goal.

Present at the event were the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, ex-IGPs, and other senior and retired police officers.