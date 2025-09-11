Post-Insurgency Recovery: Zulum Commissions Eye, Dental Hospitals In Monguno

…releases N3bn for construction of specialists’ hospital

As part of post-insurgency recovery and reconstruction, the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, commissioned three landmark projects, including eye and dental hospitals, and a nursing college, in Monguno town in the northern part of the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the projects in Monguno on Wednesday, Governor Babagana Zulum said that the nursing college aims to address workforce shortages in the healthcare facilities in rural areas in the northern part of Borno State.

“What matters is not only the construction of facilities, but human resources for health are a key ingredient that will ensure the provision of quality healthcare in Borno State.

“Therefore, this nursing college will train our younger ones in nursing, midwifery, and allied health courses so that they can fill the gap in the manpower not only in this region but also in other parts of the state.”, Zullum said.

The eye hospital, equipped with modern diagnostic and surgical tools, will provide sight-saving treatments and surgeries locally, eliminating the incidence of eye conditions like cataracts, glaucoma and trachoma, which can lead to preventable blindness if left untreated.

The dental hospital will offer services from basic check-ups and fillings to more complex procedures, addressing a long-neglected aspect of healthcare in the area.

The governor also announced that with the commissioning of the eye hospital in Monguno, free eye surgery operations for 5,000 less privileged people in northern Borno had been flagged off.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana, commended Governor Zulum for transforming the health care system.

The commissioner said that the Zulum administration had consistently prioritised high budgetary provision for the health sector, meeting the Abuja declaration of 15 per cent budgetary provision for the healthcare.

The occasion was attended by Senator representing northern Borno, Barr Mohammed Tahir Monguno, APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba, Member representing Monguno at the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan and other senior government officials.

Also, while in Monguno, Governor Zulum directed the release of N3 billion for the construction of a Specialist Hospital in Monguno.

The hospital, when completed, will serve as a referral centre for northern Borno’s 10 local government areas.

Zullum said, “Furthermore, very soon we shall flag the construction of a befitting specialist hospital, General Hospital Monguno. The project will cost the Borno state government about three billion naira. The construction only, without equipping it.

”

“This project will soon start in Monguno town, and it will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like MRI, CT scan and others that are available in the metropolitan council, so that the ten local areas of northern Borno need not go to Maiduguri for their medical means in sha Allah,” the Governor added.

He further said, “With the take off of the specialist hospital, we will introduce a residency training for medical doctors here in Monguno. So that, the major problem that we are facing in this region of the state, which is the gap in human resources, can be reduced to the barest minimum.”

Similarly, Governor Zulum also announced the approval for the construction of 100 houses in Monguno to address the housing deficit for the health care workers.

“I want to assure you that beneficial accommodation will soon be provided to all these staff so they can leave comfortably. However, as an interim measure.

“The commissioner for local Government council, as well as the local chairman of the Monguno local government, should put their heads together and identify some edifice within the town so that the Borno state government will take over this edifice on a rental basis pending the completion of the new housing estate for these doctors.”, he said.

“The Commissioner for the Local Government also has to identify a site for constructing nothing fewer than one hundred housing units here in Monguno.

“Immediately, the personnel working in Monguno, especially the medical personnel and teachers living in Monguno, shall be given befitting accommodation. And in sha Allah we shall flag up this project very soon.”, he added.