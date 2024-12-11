Post Insurgency Recovery: Buni Expends N2.9b On Agricultural Empowerment

Share

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has said his administration has disbursed N2.93 billion as part of his agricultural empowerment program to

stimulate economic growth, and recovery and reposition the state for post-insurgency recovery.

Governor, Mai Mala Buni, of Yobe state who disclosed this made this clarification in Maiduguri, on Wednesday, after commissioning a 500-unit housing estate named after by the Borno State government.

At the beginning of this year’s cropping season, we launched a multi-billion Naira agricultural empowerment programme which will redefine agricultural production at the end of the harvest season.

“We have invested heavily in education, Healthcare delivery, agriculture, and empowerment for sustainable means of livelihood to give the state and its people a promising future.”, Buni said.

The Yobe Governor expressed his profound gratitude to Governor Zulum for inviting him to commission some of his legacy projects and naming the 500 housing units after him.

He said All this, reflects the excellent age-long brotherhood that exists between our dear states and people. I deeply appreciate this recognition and honour.”

He further recalled the age-old relationship of amity between Borno and Yobe states, recalling, “We are a people bound by the same culture and tradition that are simply demarcated for administrative convenience.”

Buni said the two states had always identified with one another, sand hared the good and the challenging moments together, stressing, “We have also shared the sad and unfortunate insurgency security challenge which claimed many precious lives, displaced millions of our people, and destroyed critical infrastructures, drawing us many years backwards.”

“Today, Borno and Yobe states are both striving to emerge out of that challenge by adopting the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery programme. I am indeed glad to see that we are moving so fast to improve the conditions of our people to live with dignity.”, stressed.

Earlier, Governor Babagana Zulum of Bormo state said 210 out of the 500 housing units will be allocated to the Nigerian Police Force, we hope the Metro Housing units will be allocated to the Federal Government working at Zonal offices in Maiduguri.

” Today, I am happy to have my brother Governor Mai Mala Buni to commission some key projects we executed. We witnessed the commissioning of 500 Housing Units, the 72 housing Metro Housing estate, Sanda Kyarimi Kura roads and other laudable road projects designed to ease traffic, beautiful the city and create economic opportunities”, said.

” I am naming this Metro Housing estate after my boss and Vice President Kashim Shettima, the 500 housing units after my brother Governor Mai Mala Buni. There also several intra-city network roads ongoing, which I would like to name after humble self”, he added.

He expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Governor Mai Mala Buni for their support, and guidance, as well as the people of Bormo state for their cooperation.

