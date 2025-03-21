Post-Insurgency: ICRC Trains Borno Journalists On Weapon Contamination

Share

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has trained journalists in Borno State on weapon contamination to address the growing cases of explosive remnants as communities return to their ancestral homes after over a decade of displacement by the Boko Haram insurgency.

The workshop aimed to enlighten journalists on the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance and abandoned explosives following the war.

It also sought to educate media professionals on risk awareness and safe reporting practices to enhance public awareness of weapon contamination.

Presenting a paper on weapon contamination at the ICRC office in Maiduguri on Friday, ICRC Field Manager on Weapon Contamination, Bullus Akila, said the training was necessary due to the increasing cases of improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in Borno and across the Northeast.

“The 2024 statistics indicate that a total of 986 IED attacks were recorded nationwide, with 849 cases in the Northeast. Borno alone accounted for 525 cases, which is almost triple the 2023 figure of 300 cases,” he said.

He noted that as displaced persons return to their communities, many cases of unexploded and abandoned IEDs have been reported across the state.

He urged the media to educate the public on weapon contamination, recognizing danger signs, marked hazardous areas, and the risks they pose.

Akila emphasized that equipping journalists with the necessary knowledge would promote responsible reporting, which could drive government and stakeholder intervention in addressing the threats posed by explosive remnants.

Earlier in his presentation, Mohammed Ibrahim explained that all Red Cross movements, including the ICRC, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), are working together to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need during conflicts and crises.

“We operate under the principles of neutrality, impartiality, independence, and humanity to alleviate the suffering of conflict victims,” he said.

