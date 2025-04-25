Post-Harvest Losses: FG Pledges Innovation To Curb Devt

Share

The Federal Government has pledged to provide all the needed support for innovation to address postharvest losses among farmers.

The Minister of State for Industry and Investment, John Enoh, disclosed this during the inauguration of a modern onion storage facility in Kano State recently. The facility established by Prism Foods Ltd.

Dawakin, in the Kudu Local Government Area of the state and located in Gadar Tamburawa, is valued at more than N10 billion.

It is aimed at tackling the pressing issue of post-harvest losses faced by onion farmers in the region. Enoh, who was visibly delighted with the facility, said it was the first of its kind in Africa.

He commended Prism Foods Ltd for investing heavily in a solution to post-harvest losses, saying it would enhance food security and encourage entrepreneurship while boosting the nation’s economy.

According to him, facilities like this will pave the way for more job opportunities and improve food security by providing a reliable storage solution for onions and other perishable commodities.

”This facility will play a vital role in effective service delivery as well as supporting the nation’s agricultural development.

“This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s agenda to curb post-harvest losses, potentially increasing farmers’ income and creating more job opportunities for youths,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Abba Yusuf, represented by the state commissioner for commerce, Shehu Sagagi, commended Prism Foods Ltd for the investment in Kano.

Yusuf noted that the state government was committed to providing all the needed support to enhance agricultural produce. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prism Foods Ltd.

Aman Gupta, said the massive post-harvest losses faced by onion farmers prompted the establishment of the facility. He said the facility would be able to store 10,000 tonnes of onions at a time.

Aliyu Maitasamu, Chairman of the National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria, said the facility would significantly reduce post-harvest losses of onions and other perishable commodities.

Maitasamu disclosed that the association produced two million metric tonnes of onions, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for the facility. He lauded the federal and Kano state governments for their support in making the project a reality.

