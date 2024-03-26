Post-graduate Diploma Dub Foundation Seeks Support, Empowerment For Women

Ojiudu Pride Foundation has tasked female leaders across businesses and other leadership positions to use their influences, positions and resources to empower more females so as to elevate the status of the girl child in the country and give them hope.

The Foundation made the call at an event tagged; “HER Power Brunch”, recently held in Abuja. The event brought together high-level female leaders from diverse industries and age demographics, creating an environment dedicated to fostering symbiotic relationships, networking, and collaboration. HER Power Brunch provided a unique opportunity for women to connect, inspire, empower, elevate their influence, expand networks, and thrive in a community of powerful women.

Hosted by Model Mirabel Udeagha, the event themed; Fusion of Forces, had in attendance a number of influential Nigeria women leaders including Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo, the first female chairman person of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Chairperson.