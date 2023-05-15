New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Post Elections: Stakeholders Begin Campaign To Mitigate Fake News, Disinformation 

To mitigate social distrust created by hate speech during the last general elections, stakeholders have commenced strategic communications campaigns to end the menace of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation in the country.

The stakeholders, comprising of Academia, media practitioners, technocrats, politicians, and government officials, said there was an urgent need to discourage unchecked use of social media by untrained people.

This was disclosed at a one-day workshop organized in Abuja on Monday by the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa.

A Media Practitioners and Country Director, Coalition for Good Governance, Economic Justice in Africa, John Mayaki, noted that there was a need to uncover new cases and any forms of misinformation and disinformation, as they militate against the ideals of democracy and development.

Mayaki called on both conventional and social media practitioners to adopt self-regulatory approaches, to avoid throwing the country into confusion and chaos.

He said, “This workshop is an immediate response to a burning and damaging issue confronting us as a country the menace that is fake news.

“So, we need to seek short-term and medium-term strategies to identify fake news through fact-checking tools and encourage information literacy to enable us to distinguish between disinformation and misinformation and ultimately, fake news.

“It is a call to action, to save our country from unnecessary and avoidable crisis and turmoil as a result of the spiral effects of what fake news could cause”.

Also Speaking, former Commissioner of Information, Edo State, Kingsley Osadolor urged media practitioners to imbibe the culture of constructive criticism, while holding the government accountable in line with constitutional provisions.

According to him, media practitioners can be patriotic without compromising the ethics of the profession and national interests.

