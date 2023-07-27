Post-Election Crisis: Will Governors Save PDP?

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently met to chart a new course for the party after the 2023 general election. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the chances of the governors in rescuing the party from its post-election challenges

The notice by the Director General of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, about the meeting, raised a lot of hopes. Maduabum said the governors will “discuss the state of the nation, espe- cially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the state of the forum, the party, PDP and the role of the PDP governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation. In addition, the new leadership of the forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting,” the notice stated. The July 11 meeting was the first by the PDP governors since the party’s May 28, 2022 presidential primary.

Attempt to paper together the crack created by the primary and foster unity among them, about a week after, failed. The gap was further widened by scramble for vice presidential candidate slot, which pitched former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike against his Delta State counterpart Ifeanyi Okowa. Therefore, as critical organ of the party, it was expected that far-reaching decisions would be taken at the July 11 meeting, on how to reposition the PDP and unite members.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, however said that “there is no cause for alarm. We, the PDP governors, discussed the state of the party but the issue of the substantive chairman is a party affair. I can also tell you that the reconciliation of aggrieved party members is ongoing.

The chairmanship issue is one the party will address.” He added: “The meeting resolved to work together and unite the forum, whose aim is to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements (legacy projects) of member governors across the PDP states. “The meeting notes the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially the wanton destruction of lives and property in Plateau and Zamfara states, among other states.

“The meeting, consequently, advised the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control. “The meeting advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and the Federal Government to be neutral in the conduct of the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

“In the interim, the forum will cooperate with the Federal Government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance, while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary.”

There is a near leadership vacuum in PDP at the moment. The Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Damagun, who took over, in acting capacity since the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was relieved of his position, appears not in full grasp of the expectations of the party from him. The National Working Committee (NWC), which he now leads, that sees to the day-to-day activities of the party, is no longer meeting regularly as before.

PDP members therefore saw the governors’ meeting as a great relief. Expectations were high that they would chart a new course from the party. Attendance at the meeting was heartwarming, perhaps, the best since the formation of the forum. Besides the Rivers State governor, Simi Fubara, all the governors elected on the platform of the party were present. The division among the governors contributed to the post-primary crisis the party faced before the general elections.

Four of the immediate former governors Wike (Rivers), Mohammed (Bauchi), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), contested the May 2022 presidential primary. But Tambuwal’s stepping down for former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the convention’s venue, further tore the forum apart.

Wike who was confident that he would have won the party’s ticket but for Tambuwal’s sudden withdrawal, never forgave him. Incidentally, the former Sokoto State governor was the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum then. The 2023 election was the third successive presidential elections PDP will lose since 2015.

This loss was most painful, because it was self-inflicted, just like the 2015 when it first lost to an opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). Disunity among PDP governors caused the party the 2015 election. As contained in the 2019 Elections Review Report of Bala Mohammed’s Post-Election Committee, “the PDP has suffered severely as a result of its internal struggles.

This continued strife has not only undermined its own ef- forts but assisted those in APC.” The report further stated: “From the initial decampment of PDP governors to the APC and the loss of the speaker of the House, the PDP has failed to maintain party supremacy. Yet, party supremacy is critical important in order to act as an effective vehicle for power acquisition.

“The initial decampment of four state governors of the PDP opened the flood gate of exodus of key party stalwarts into the opposition party, which went to strengthen the APC at the expense of PDP.” Like the 2015 elections, PDP went into the 2023 general election as a divided house. Five of its then serving governors led by Wike, openly campaigned for candidates of other political parties other than Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate.

And as expected, the party lost in all the five states controlled by the governors. Party supremacy is a precious commodity in the present political dispensation, unlike during the second republic. Incidentally, former President Olusegun Obasanjo who was forced to beg the governors for support in 2003, was the one that killed party supremacy in Nigeria politics.

The former president displaced PDP national chairman as “Party Leader,” whereas during the Second Republic, President Shehu Shagari deferred to Chief Adisa Akinloye (then National Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria – NPN) and accorded him respect as the party’s leader. The same could be said of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the presidential candidate of defunct Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) and Chief Adeniran Ogunsanya, who was the national chairman.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), however held the two positions – the national chairmanship and the presidential candidate. An online newspaper captured it thus, “Those were the days when party leaders provided very strong leadership. Their word was law and their visage sent shivers down the spines of errant party members who sidestepped from the norm.

“Many of the party leaders had ac- quitted themselves in various spheres of human endeavour including politics, the professions and business. By the same token, many also commanded some respectful financial muscle and having earned their plaudits as independent ac- tors, could readily call the bluff of any governor.” PDP governors, since 1999, wielded a lot of influence on the party.

They are the ones who provides the fund, and therefore decide who becomes what in the party. Obasanjo tasted the governors’ raw pow- ers in 2003, when they fronted the then vice president, Atiku, to frustrate his re-election bid. The retired army general was forced to kneel before Atiku, to get the governors’ endorsement in order to secure his second term ticket. The governors assumed greater influence on the party with the formation of PDP Governors’ Forum in 2013.

And with the loss of presidency in 2015, they became defacto leaders of the party. They railroaded or rather, imposed Senator Alli Modu Sheriff on the party as national chairman in 2016. He later turned to be an Achilles heel that nearly snuffed life out of PDP but for the landmark judgement of the Supreme Court in 2017. Since then, the election and sack of successive national chairmen, including Ayu, who was in office for only a year and some months, were influenced by the PDP governors. Ayu even stayed that long because of the disunity within the rank of the governors.

It therefore means that only the unity among PDP governors could put the party back to its winning ways. Governor Mo- hammed said this much at a party’s re- treat in Bauchi on June 4 this year. The governor noted that “conflicts with the governors and within our ranks, serve only to divide us and undermine our shared objectives.” He added: “Our governors are partners in progress and it is by working with them, not against them that we can effect the desired change.

Despite the challenges we face as an opposition party, we must remain resilient and united in our pursuit of the interest of our constituencies. We must also extend this unity to both people we agree with and those we differ with.” Just as the unity of the state governors could breathe life into the PDP, there is no doubt that it can also chock it to death.

Four years ago, immediately after the 2019 general election, the governors also came together and pledged to work in unity “for the good of the party.” But it turned out that the purpose was to ensure that one of them picks the party’s presidential ticket in 2023, and possibly the vice presidential slot. Perhaps, that was what made four of them vie for the ticket. The Bala Mohammed committee report said most of the PDP structure is “run as the personal fiefdom of the governors in the states, which severely undermines the democratic ideals that the party was founded on.

The party suffered from leadership failure, particularly in key executive groups, that put their own interest before the broader interests of the party.” It therefore recommended that the PDP should “transition away from outsized influence that many of them (the governors) hold.” To achieve this is to adopt Dr. Okwe- silieze Nwodo’s model of self-financing.

Nwodo, former PDP National Chairman, at a retreat organised by the party in December 2021, proposed that the party should go into revenue yielding ventures, including transportation and commodity business, and dispense to members across the country at affordable rate. The former Enugu State governor had attempted to introduce e-membership to make the party self-sustaining, when he served as PDP National Chairman, but was frustrated by state governors because they still want to dictate what happens in the party.