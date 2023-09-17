Post-election Crisis: Opposition in Danger

There are indications in political circles that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is responsible for the leadership crisis in opposition political parties.

The three major opposition parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), have been dogged by leadership crises, since this year’s general elections.

Though, the crisis in PDP began after the May 2022 presidential primaries, which led to emergence of a group led by the party’s five governors (G-5), the party at the moment, is in near comatose state since March this year when Dr. Iyorchia Ayu was removed as National Chairman.

Ambassador Umar Damagun, who took over in acting capacity, has not been able to provide the required leadership to the party since his assumption of office. There was rumour that Damagun, who until his emergence, was Deputy National Chairman (North), was on the verge of joining APC before he succeeded Ayu.

A source at the PDP national secretariat believes the party will die if Damagun is not replaced. Said the source: “Our party has not held NEC(National Executive Committee) meeting this year. How do you think the party will have direction? “I don’t see PDP moving for- ward with Damagun as national chairman.

PDP cannot even play the role an opposition party. Nigerians today, see Labour Party as main opposition party, not PDP.” PDP held her last NEC meeting in September last year. The party’s constitution says NEC, “shall meet at least, once in every quarter at the instance of the National Chairman, or at the request of two-third of its membership…”

Damagun was not even able hold a press conference since he became acting National Chairman. The only press conference since he assumed office was addressed by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, after the re- jection of his petition by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on September 6.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba could not respond to several calls made to his telephone lines. The party spokesman was also accused of ethnic agenda. The source said he was told to soft pedal on his attacks on the APC-led Federal Government “because, you know he is from South West and President Tinubu is also from the same region.

“Can you now understand why the BoT said there is plan to turn Nigeria into one-party state? Or why the BoT is even the one speaking instead of the party’s spokesman?” The Labour Party blames its leadership crisis on two APC governors from southern Nigeria.

The party has been fractionalised since March when its Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, claimed to have succeeded Julius Abure as National Chairman. Obiora Ifoh, the party’s spokesperson, accused the APC of using some of the party’s expelled members to try to cause chaos and frustrate its petition pending before the court. “Nigerians have never had it so bad.

We have a ruling party that has clearly demonstrated a lack of capacity to tackle Nigeria’s myriad of problems,” Ifoh said. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the November 11 of cycle governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, is one of the reasons LP is in crisis. It was further gathered that the ruling party is worried about Labour Party making further inroads into the South East.

The LP had won Abia State in the March governorship election. A source in the know had asked: “Are you not bothered that out of the three states where INEC will conduct governorship election in November this year, it is only Imo that Apapa and his group are interested in? Why not Kogi? Why not Bayelsa?

That is even if they had conducted any governorship primary election. This tells you where the Labour Party crisis is coming from.” The NNPP crisis started after former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, became the APC National Chairman.

Ganduje is a political rival of the NNPP presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. President Bola Tinubu is accused of turning Nigeria into one-party state by appointing opposition members into his cabinet. The president had earlier extended the opportunity to state governors across board, to nominate people who will serve as ministers, and members of boards of parastatals.

Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had said he consulted PDP leadership at state and national levels, before he accepted to serve in the APC government. The party has not denied this. The president also appointed former Secretary to Delta State government, Chinedu Ebie, a PDP member, as Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ebie is said to be a close ally of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate. He has already recalled all Nigerian ambassadors, and there is the belief that some opposition members may make the list when new ambassadors were appointed. The move is to silence vocal opposition to his government and render opposition parties impotent.