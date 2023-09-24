Post-election Crisis And Danger of One-Party State

The crisis which dogged many political parties after the general elections raises the fear that Nigeria is drifting to one-party state, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

Almost in quick succession, all the major political parties, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), were engulfed in crisis af- ter the general elections. The latest was the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), which many believed the former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwao, has bought the franchise. But penultimate week, Kwankwaso who was the NNPP presidential candidate in the last election was booted out of the party.

Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the now Acting National Publicity Secretary, said the NNPP National Executive Committee (NEC), at an emergency session on September 1, expelled Kwankwso from the party. Said the acting NPS, “Following the refusal of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to appear before the disciplinary committee which sat on Thursday, August 31 after being duly invited in writing, he is hereby expelled from NNPP with immediate effect.

“That the erstwhile presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be reported to appropriate quarters to answer questions on financial impropriety relating to mismanagement of public funds.” The presidential candidate was earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at its national convention held in Lagos on August 29, and was directed to defend allegations of gross anti-party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds leveled against him, within five days.

Kwankwaso’s expulsion was a counter measure by the faction loyal to the NNPP founder, Boniface Aniebonam, who was suspended from the party, alongside the National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major on 24 August, by Kwankwaso loyalists. Events in the NNPP took a dramatic turn on March 31, with the resignation of its National Chairman Prof. Rufai Alkali. Alkali said he offered to step aside to give the party an opportunity to move ahead by injecting people with new ideas. But instead of new ideas, the NNPP became enmeshed in crisis.

In the heat of the intractable crisis, the former National Chairman announced his resignation from the party, regretting that instead of consolidating “on the indisputable gains made in the 2023 general elections and prepare for future polls,” the NNPP “slipped deeper and deeper into avoidable crises and conflicts that have led to several cases of suspension and counter-suspension of key leaders.”

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was the first to be hit by crisis with the suspension of its National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu on March 26 by his ward, the Igyorov ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State. Vangeryina Dooyum, the ward secretary who represented its chairman, Kashi Philip, said Ayu was suspended from the party for anti-party activities during the general elections.

He said: “We observed with utmost dismay that Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the national chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov council ward. “Further investigation also revealed that he did not vote during the governorship and state Assembly elections held on March 18, 2023.” He also alleged that most of Ayu’s “closest allies worked for the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and hence, the abysmal performance of the PDP in Igyorov ward.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and suspend him as a member of our party with immediate effect. The suspension takes effect from March 24, 2023.” The suspension of Ayu, which was later upheld by Benue High Court in June, has left PDP without effective leadership since then. The party is almost gasping for breath. Labour Party was next to be factionalized, when members of the party in Esan East, ward 4, Edo State, suspended the national chairman Julius Abure, from the party.

This happened on March 31, barely a week after Ayu was suspended from PDP by his local ward. Martins Osigbemhe, the ward Chairman, said Abure was suspended by the executive, pending the determination of the numerous petitions and cases against him in courts. This paved the way for the Deputy National Chairman of the party (South) Lamidi Apapa, to announce himself as acting National of the party.

Apapa is still laying claim to this position, even after a Court of Appeal, Benin division, reinstated Abure to office. The forced resignation of the APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary Senator Iyola Omisore, was to achieve a determined purpose. It was to remove any vestige or presence of former President Muhammadu Buhari in the party leadership, and to ensure total loyalty of the party to his successor.

This is more so because the former national chairman worked for a presidential aspirant, other than Tinubu, during the APC’s presidential primary. The crisis in all the parties is to weaken their leadership and pave the way for a one-party state. In this way, opposition voices will be whittled down and the ruling party whose leadership is the one that will be loyal to the president, would run the country like a fiefdom.

The Guardian Newspaper in September 10 editorial, noted that since the last general elections, there have been movements from parties that lost the presidency to the ruling party “in search of relevance and perks of officialdom.” Two of such movements are worth mentioning. Former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, who even though he said he is still a member of PDP, has been appointed minister in an APC government.

Wike has not missed any opportunity to attack his own party, but has never spoken against the APC or any of the policies of the government in power. The former governor has visited the new National Chairman of the ruling party but has not deemed it fit to visit his party’s headquarters since he lost the PDP presidential ticket in May 2022. Also, Chiedu Ebie, former Secretary to Delta State Government, is now Chairman of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ebie is a PDP member, and is said to be an ally of the party’s presidential running mate in the last election, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. The way opposition and ruling parties members succumbed and queued behind choices of President Bola Tinubu and APC candidates for the leadership of the National Assembly was a pointer that Nigeria is moving towards one-party state. Neither Senator Godswill Akpabio nor Hon. Tajudeen Abass was the most popular candidate in the race to the Senate presidency and speakership of the House of Representatives, but they got elected because they were anointed by the president.

Today, any bill the president wants will sail through in any of the chambers of the National Assembly, while the reverse is the case if the president thinks otherwise. Wikipedia defines two types of a one-party state. One is a “party system or single-party system” or “a sovereign state in which only one political party has the right to form the government, usually based on the existing constitution.”

In this instance, “All other parties are either outlawed or only enjoy limited and controlled participation in elections.” The other one is what Wikipedia described as a “de facto one-party state” in which “a dominant- party system that, unlike the one-party state, allows (at least nominally) democratic multi- party elections, but the existing practices or balance of political power effectively prevent the op- position from winning power.”

It added that “de facto one-party system is one that, while not officially linking a single political party to governmental power, utilises some means of political manipulation to ensure only one party stays in power.” This is the direction Nigeria is heading. At the moment, and while waiting for the petitions challenging President Tinubu’s election to be disposed off, Nigeria has only one political party, the APC, while others are nominal parties.

None of the existing political parties in the country could oppose the policies of the ruling party, or lend support to organised labour or civil society organisations (CSOs), against such policies, which obviously inflict great pains on the masses. The danger inherent in this is lack of a credible alternative, and the country’s gradual descent into totalitarianism.

Totalitarianism, according to Britannic. com, “is a form of government that attempts to assert total control over the lives of its citizens. It is characterised by strong central rule that attempts to control and direct all aspects of individual life through coercion and repression. It does not permit individual freedom.” A chieftain of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, in an interview, however, accused the APC of fueling the division in the parties.

He said that Nigerians will resist attempts by the ruling APC to force Nigeria into becoming a one-party state, which is very dangerous to democracy Ifoh who spoke with Vanguard newspaper said, “It is unfortunate that the APC benefited from a substantially free and fair election in 2015 has progressively destroyed the credibility of substantive elections since it took power.

“We are aware of their scheemings using some of our expelled members to try to cause chaos, frustrate our pending court case, destroy our party, and collapse our structures into the APC. “We are happy to report that Nigerians have seen through all of these schemes and are determined now more than ever before to remain committed to the ideals of a new Nigeria possible which the Labour Party and our Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stand for.

“Nigerians have never had it so bad. We have a ruling party that has clearly demonstrated a lack of capacity to tackle Nigeria’s myriad of problems. “A party that has brought nothing but pain and misery on the generality of Nigerians albeit with a stolen mandate. We remain optimistic that the Supreme Court will look at the facts of our case and give a judgment in favor of justice and the future of our country and its democracy.”