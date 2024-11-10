Post-Conflict Recovery: Zulum seeks enhanced collaboration with World Bank

Share

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has called for more collaboration with the World Bank to accelerate the state’s post-conflict recovery efforts. Governor Babagana Zulum made this call in Abuja during a meeting with the newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank, Dr Ndiame Diop. Zulum reiterated the importance of the World Bank’s ongoing assistance in critical areas, including education, agriculture, health, and livestock development.

He said: “I want to welcome you to Nigeria and wish you success in your new assignment,” he said to Dr. Diop. “Borno State has a strong collaborative relationship with the World Bank. My administration is investing heavily in healthcare, education, and agriculture—sectors that are pivotal to our recovery strategy.” The Governor said the World Bank’s Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) in Borno, which has enabled the execution of numerous life-saving and transformative projects across the state, has made a significant impact. In his response, Dr Ndiame Diop promised continued partnership and support of the World Bank to the Borno State in the areas of education, healthcare, agriculture, and livestock. He commended Borno’s performance in implementing MCRP projects, noting that the state is the best in project execution within Nigeria.

Diop expressed his commitment to further strengthening this partnership by personally visiting the state. “Borno is leading in the implementation of MCRP projects across Nigeria,” Diop stated. “The World Bank will support efforts to reduce the malaria burden and strengthen the livestock sector. Notably, Borno State contributes 50 per cent of the livestock in the North East, with the sector generating approximately N3 trillion nationwide, 40 per cent of which comes from the North East region.”, he said. Diop further noted that as peace returns to Borno, the World Bank aims to support additional development initiatives to bolster the state’s economy and improve the livelihoods of its citizens.

