The Post-airstrike assessments, Military have confirmed that joint air operations by United States forces inflicted extensive damage on a forest enclave in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, with missile-related debris recovered across parts of Sokoto, Kebbi and Offa.

The post-strike exploitation was conducted by troops of 8 Division, Sector 2 of Operation Fasan Yamma, alongside the Combat Intelligence Brigade (CIB) VII, in Bauni Forest around Waria and Alkassim villages.

Military sources said the forested areas around the impact points were completely burnt, leaving the targeted elements fully decimated.

The assessment, according to the sources, confirmed the effectiveness of the strikes, noting that no civilian casualties were recorded during or after the operation.

In a related development, troops of 1 Brigade, Counter Terrorism Battalion 12 at Forward Operating Base Jabo in Kebbi State reported hearing an aircraft overhead, followed shortly by an explosion about one kilometre away.

The troops immediately deployed to Kajiji town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.