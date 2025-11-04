Possible US Military Action To Have Grave Consequences On Economy- OPS Warns

The members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have warned that the recent threat of possible military action against Nigeria by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, could carry far-reaching implications for the Nigerian economy and investor confidence if not addressed amicably via dialogue.

The Organised Private Sector, comprising the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), the Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), the Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and other 25 Employers Federations, expressed grave concern over the US threat.

While speaking on behalf of the Organised Private Sector group, Dr. Muda Yusuf, the Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE stated that President Trump’s possible threat to wage a military war against Nigeria risks undermining the country’s image as a stable investment destination, unsettling financial markets, and eroding confidence among both domestic and international investors.