Possible negative impact of USAID freeze on Liberia

Liberia has long been a recipient of foreign aid from the United States through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Each year, millions of dollars in foreign assistance are allocated to Liberia to alleviate hunger, reduce poverty, foster economic development, promote democratic governance, and uphold the rule of law.

This aid complements national resources, providing critical financial support that bolsters Liberia’s economy and political stability.

USAID has been a cornerstone of Liberia’s development efforts. The agency has funded numerous major projects, particularly in rural areas where government funding often falls short.

These initiatives have not only driven socio-economic progress but also created employment opportunities for many Liberians.

Key sectors such as health, education, and agriculture have benefited immensely from USAID funding, with institutions like the Ministry of Health, the University of Liberia, and the Ministry of Agriculture being key beneficiaries.

Civil society organizations and NGOs have also received significant support. In 2020, the U.S. government approved $640 million in aid for Liberia over five years.

So far, $449.9 million of this amount has been disbursed to support essential projects across multiple sectors. U.S. aid has become integral to Liberia’s national development planning.

President Trump’s recent decision to freeze U.S. support to Liberia for three months has wide-ranging implications. The immediate impact is the abrupt halt of 232 ongoing projects across the country.

Thousands of Liberians employed through these projects are at risk of losing their jobs, which will significantly reduce the country’s tax base at a time when government revenue is urgently needed for development.

The broader economic consequences are also severe. Liberia’s economy heavily depends on U.S. dollars. The suspension of aid means a substantial drop in foreign currency inflow, which could lead to further depreciation of the Liberian dollar.

This depreciation would likely drive-up exchange rates, fueling inflation and causing widespread economic hardship.

Moreover, Liberia’s eligibility for a second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, worth $500 million, is now at risk. At the close of 2024, Liberia was selected to develop another compact. If the aid suspension is extended beyond three months or becomes permanent, Liberia stands to lose access to this critical financial support.

As the crisis unfolds, efforts are being made to safeguard the economy and reduce reliance on foreign aid. The government’s swift implementation of the ARREST Agenda for All-Inclusive Development (AAID) is crucial.

Investing in key revenue-generating sectors such as local manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism will help stabilize the economy and create new opportunities. President Trump’s decision aligns with his “America First” policy, which aims to reduce U.S. support for nations that are overly reliant on foreign aid without demonstrating accountability.

This move underscores the need for Liberia to take greater responsibility for its development and reduce dependency on external assistance.

For ordinary Liberians, the aid freeze will likely lead to delays in healthcare programs, reduced support for education, and disruptions to security initiatives. Communities that rely heavily on USAID-supported projects will face challenges in accessing basic services, worsening an already difficult situation.

The withdrawal of U.S. aid from Liberia could have significant negative impacts on the country’s development, particularly in key sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. This may lead to a decline in service quality, reduced access to essential needs, and increased strain on the government’s ability to fund crucial programs.

Additionally, it may hinder Liberia’s progress toward becoming a self-sustaining economy. As Liberia transitions away from reliance on U.S. aid, careful management is essential to minimize negative impacts and ensure the continued provision of essential services to citizens.

This situation presents the biggest test yet for the government, requiring swift and decisive action to reduce dependency and prioritize domestic revenue mobilization to fill the gap created by the absence of U.S. Aid.

Gbaa is a Liberia Journalist.

