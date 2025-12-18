Possible Christmas Day Attack By Terrorists

There are two sides to the fear-triggering narrative of the recent alarm raised by a humanitarian organisation, Equipping The Persecuted (ETP) over what it described as a plot to kill many Nigerians in some northern communities on Christmas Day.

While the Presidency, in a swift reaction, has questioned the motive of the group, claiming that the alert was doubtful and could spark off unnecessary anxiety among Nigerians some concerned citizens warn that the revelation should not be swept under the carpet or treated with levity.

According to the ETP founder, Judd Saul, who spoke about the threat of attack during a recent roundtable meeting convened by the International Committee on Nigeria and the African Jewish Alliance, the threat is real.

He stated that: “They are gathering forces around the Plateau and Nasarawa border, along the Nasarawa-Benue border and along the Nasarawa-Kaduna border. They are planning to hit on Christmas Day in Riyom, Bokkos, Kafanchan and Agatu. “We got very reliable information that they are weaponising for a Christmas Day massacre. I am imploring the Nigerian government and President Donald Trump to do something so we don’t have a bunch of dead people in Nigeria.”

The meeting, which was held in Washington DC, was chaired by a former congressman, Frank Wolf. The meeting was also attended by Congressmen, Riley Moore and Chris Smith, Senator James Lankford, and members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, alongside some Nigerian delegation.

The meeting was among a series of deliberations to resolve the insecurity challenge in Nigeria and address concerns of alleged targeted killings. One commendable aspect of the deliberation is that Saul has officially communicated the said report to the Nigerian government through Moore.

On the part of security operatives, a senior officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja confirmed that the agency was aware of the planned attacks on Christmas Day and had commenced preventive measures. Such assurance is instructive because taking proactive measures would avert a possible bloodbath.

And that leads us to the significant question of whether killings of Nigerians by terrorists during the festive season of Christmas have become a recurring ugly decimal, or not? Painfully, it has been rearing its ugly head for years. For instance, on December 25, 2011, there were media reports of a series of bomb attacks in Nigeria, including two on Christmas Day church services, that left almost 40 people dead and many injured.

One commendable aspect of the deliberation is that Saul has officially communicated the said report to the Nigerian government through Moore

The Islamist group Boko Haram admitted that it carried out the attacks, including one on St Theresa’s Church in Madalla, near the capital Abuja that killed 35. Also, a second explosion shortly after hit a church in the central city of Jos. A policeman died during gunfire. Three other attacks in Yobe State left four people dead.

Sequel to that, the press reported two suicide bomber attacks in Kano, but with few casualties. A pastor and five members of his congregation were murdered on Christmas Eve, and alleged Boko Haram operatives slit the throats of some 15 men, women, and children in a settlement outside of Maiduguri on December 29.

Altogether, the media reported at least 60 deaths related to Boko Haram during the period from December 20 through New Year’s Day. However, almost certainly the actual number of deaths was higher because the media and the Federal Government usually undercount casualties.

In response, the then President, Goodluck Jonathan, said the attacks were an “unwarranted affront on our collective safety and freedom”. But his words of caution fell on stone-deaf ears. And that was because in December 2015, at least 14 people were killed and several others injured by Boko Haram gunmen in a Christmas Day attack on a village in north-eastern Nigeria.

Mounted on bicycles, the jihadists invaded Kimba village in flashpoint Borno State, opening fire on residents and torching their homes. Hundreds of Kimba residents fled to nearby Biu, where they were put up in a refugee camp already brimming with people running from Boko Haram insurgents.

A weird turn to the terrifying tale of killings on Christmas Day was that of a military airstrike that killed 10 people in Sokoto State on December 25, 2024. Though the military said in a statement that it was targeting the terror group Lakurawa in the villages of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said the attack “claimed the lives of innocent citizens.” and instituted an investigation into that clearly avoidable tragedy.

That scary incident was one in a series of accidental strikes in recent years, raising concerns among human rights groups, including Amnesty International. With regards to the recent revelation by the ETF on the possible attacks by terrorists on Christmas Day, the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Mr Temitope Ajayi, said the public should be cautious about circulating reports from external groups without verifying their intentions.

He, however, assured Nigerians that security agencies were fully prepared to prevent any threat. In its response to the issue, the President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, said the forum received a similar intelligence report three weeks before the Yelewata attack and promptly alerted the relevant authorities.

He added that while it had yet to receive such information formally, there were strong indications that the claim was not far from the truth. That is the point of serious concern.

From all indications, what matters most at the moment is the compelling need for the security forces to be on their guard. The people’s confidence in the military and cooperation are required to put in place proactive measures to forestall any such attack on Christmas Day and of course, all year round.