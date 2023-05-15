POSN Seeks UK PM’s Intervention On Outcome Of 2023 Presidential Election

The members of the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), United Kingdom Chapter, and Diaspora Action for Democracy (D.A.D) have sought the intervention of the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, on the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria.

Members of the groups led by Princewill Urum, POSN-UK Coordinator were at 10 Downing Street on Monday, where they presented an election petition letter to the UK Prime Minister.

The group in the letter co-signed by Head of Strategy & Research, Dr Udeinya Onovo, Deputy Coordinator (Operations), Dr Innocent Nweke and Global Coordinator, (Europe), and Mr Princewill Urum, expressed grave concerns over the ‘fundamentally flawed election characterised by widespread violence, vote rigging, ballot box snatching, vote buying, bribery, figures-manufacturing, result falsification, electoral fraud, and gross violation of the Nigeria Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.’

Other members of the POSN and Diaspora Action for Democracy present at the submission of the letter were Bawa Kabiru, Niyi Adesanya, Dr. Ugo Nweke, Olorogun Ochuko, Daniel Okonofua, among others.

They implored the United Kingdom Government to formally inform the Nigerian Government that they were interested in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) proceedings and charged the Judiciary to deliver a fair and credible judgment.

The groups also asked the Prime Minister to impose a series of sanctions on all politicians, government officials, and families involved in electoral fraud in Nigeria.

The letter titled: “Massive Electoral Fraud: Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), undermining Democracy, Unity, and Peace in Nigeria, expressed “grave concern over the fundamentally flawed election characterised by widespread violence, vote rigging, ballot box snatching, vote buying, bribery, figures-manufacturing, result falsification, electoral fraud, and gross violation of the Nigeria Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.”

The groups also urged the UK Government to “Hold the Nigerian government accountable for widespread protests and any breakdown of law/order over the institutional electoral fraud perpetrated during the 2023 General Election.

“Make greater efforts to protect the integrity of democracy in Nigeria.

“Ensure that your administration imposes a series of sanctions on all politicians, government, officials, and families involved in electoral fraud in Nigeria.

“Insist that the Nigeria Judiciary, the National Assembly, and the Executive uphold fairness, transparency, justice, and principles of democracy, and defend the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act 2022.

“The UK should formally inform the Nigerian Government that they are interested in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) proceedings and charge the judiciary to deliver a fair and credible judgment,” the groups stated.