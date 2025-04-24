Positive Reports Boost Military Actions – CDS

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, has said that positive reports from journalists serve as boosters for security personnel.

Musa, who spoke at a one-day workshop for journalists, tasked media professionals on the importance of patriotism in their reporting.

Represented by the Deputy Director of Training Maritime at the Defence Headquarters, Commodore Shuibu Mohammed, Musa emphasized that strategic communications play a crucial role in either supporting or undermining national security efforts.

“When journalists provide balanced reports, it significantly helps the gallant troops as they fight the war against terror,” he said.

He further stressed that the role of the media has become even more crucial, as the information they share directly shapes national security.

Musa assured the public that the military, while carrying out its duties in collaboration with all stakeholders, remains committed to maintaining accountability and upholding the democratic values that the nation cherishes.

The CDS also commended the organizers of the event, First Green White Resources in collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, for fostering better relations between the military and the media through this media-military engagement, which addresses existing gaps.

“In today’s complex security environment, where we face terrorism, banditry, and various forms of criminality, the role of the media has become more crucial than ever. The stories you broadcast or publish, the truths you uphold, and the information you share shape the public’s perception and national unity. These are two essential pillars in our fight for peace and security in Nigeria,” he said.

“As Chief of Defence Staff, I have witnessed firsthand the impact of strategic communication in either empowering or undermining our collective efforts. This is why I deeply value the media, not just as a channel of information, but as a vital partner in nation-building.

“Your work is essential in amplifying the voices of our gallant troops, debunking misinformation, and keeping the public informed with accuracy and integrity.”

The Executive Secretary of the International Submit Council for Peace (ISCP) Africa, Simeon John Matchie, challenged Nigerian journalists to be patriotic and deploy investigative skills to uncover the truth behind every event.

He also called on journalists to expose any Nigerians colluding with foreign nationals to cause chaos and sow seeds of discord, thereby nurturing insecurity in the country.

“The Nigerian military stands out as the most disciplined institution in the country, which has distinguished itself on many fronts.

“However, the challenge Nigeria faces is that many of the brigades attacking the country and its citizens are our fellow countrymen, who give access to foreign interests and fight in our country. There have been revelations from experts, including our competent and dynamic Chief of Defence Staff, that some foreign interests are actively involved in Nigeria’s security problems,” he said.

“My challenge to Nigerian journalists, therefore, is to be patriotic and brave enough to investigate, unravel, and expose the foreigners who are involved in destabilizing Africa’s most populous nation.”

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, represented by the Deputy Director of Digital Media Department, Quasim Akinreti, delivered a goodwill message, stressing that VON, as an international broadcast medium, takes national security, especially military matters, very seriously.

He noted that the theme of the workshop, “Contemporary Challenges in Journalism and the Military’s Responsibility to Defend Nigeria’s Territorial Integrity,” speaks to the realities of modern journalism, which has gone digital.

“Issues of national security must be handled with utmost care. Your nation must come first, and as a broadcast or non-broadcast medium, you must prioritize democratic values, being aware of your role as agents of peace and national cohesion,” he said.

“This program is extremely important, as Voice of Nigeria plays a vital role in international broadcasting. Our synergy with the military is commendable, and we have a program called ‘Beyond Bullets’. When the wars in Sierra Leone and Liberia were ongoing, we were fortunate to have sent a correspondent to the front line to report directly from there.”

The facilitator of the workshop, Bonaventure Melah, explained that the workshop was necessary to highlight the fact that security is a collective responsibility for all citizens, not just the uniformed personnel.

He noted that journalists must be mindful of the responsibility on their shoulders, as their work significantly influences public opinion by the quality of information they share.

Melah further emphasized the need for greater synergy and cooperation between journalists and the military for the collective good of the nation.

Another goodwill message was delivered by the Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Bulama Mohammed, who was represented by the Director of News.

