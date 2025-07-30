Positive Ratings: Boosting Nigeria’s Investment Outlook

The economy’s rebound is a fusion of policy recalibration by monetary and fiscal authorities, as attested to by the IMF and Fitch. Abdulwahab Isa reports

The thumbs up on Nigeria’s economy by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), followed by another accolade by a renowned rating agency—Fitch and Moody’s— are validation for an economy smarting out of crisis.

The economic hemorrhage didn’t start a few years ago. No. It was an outcome of policy misalignment over time, a time that preceded a number of previous administrations.

Each succeeding government mulled what it considered the best solutions in tackling the economic failing. The economy had been drained on the guise of fuel subsidy retention and adoption of a rentseeking dual foreign exchange policy that birthed arbitrage.

The current government adopted daring but bold reform measures in the early stage of the administration. It removed the guzzling fuel subsidy and floated the naira, a decision that brings transparency to the country’s foreign exchange market.

Economy on recovery path

Two years into unwavering implementation of the forex exchange floating by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the naira has regained its strength, recording steady improvement against other foreign currencies.

The hitherto waned investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy rebounds. Nigeria’s economy got a higher notch in grades from international rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s.

Both in their recent various assessments upgraded Nigeria’s credit rating, citing positive economic reforms. Fitch upgraded Nigeria’s economy to “B,” with a stable outlook, while Moody’s upgraded the rating from Caa1 to B3, also with a stable outlook.

These upgrades reflect improvements in Nigeria’s external and fiscal positions, particularly in areas like foreign exchange management and the balance of payments.

A similar positive verdict on Nigeria’s economic recovery was recently passed by the IMF at the conclusion of the Fund’s 2025 Article IV Mission in Nigeria. The mission was concluded in July 2025.

The IMF lauded Nigerian authorities for implementing major reforms over the past two years, which it said improved macroeconomic stability and enhanced resilience.

“The authorities have removed costly fuel subsidies, stopped monetary financing of the fiscal deficit, and improved the functioning of the foreign exchange market.

Investor confidence has strengthened, helping Nigeria successfully tap the Eurobond market and leading to a resumption of portfolio inflows. At the same time, poverty and food insecurity have risen, and the government is now focused on raising growth.”

“Growth accelerated to 3.4 percent in 2024, driven mainly by increased hydrocarbon output and a vibrant services sector.

Agriculture remained subdued, owing to security challenges and sliding productivity. Real GDP is expected to expand by 3.4 per cent in 2025, supported by the new domestic refinery, higher oil production, and robust services.

Against a complex and uncertain external environment, medium-term growth is projected to hover around 3½ per cent, supported by domestic reform gains.” “Gross and net international reserves increased in 2024, with a strong current account surplus and improved portfolio inflows.

Reforms to the FX market and foreign exchange interventions have brought stability to the naira.” “Fiscal performance improved in 2024.

Revenues benefited from naira depreciation, enhanced revenue administration, and higher grants, which more than offset rising interest and overhead spending,” the IMF noted in its assessment.

Reforms on permanent journey

Reflecting on the reform outcomes—their impactful and corrective measures—CBN governor Mr. Olayemi Cardoso said they have come to stay.

Addressing journalists last week at an MPC session, he described the IMF’s recent verdict on the Nigerian economy as a testament to the economy recovering from past bruises.

“It’s important to note that the IMF is a credible institution, and their assessments influence potential investors who take cues from them. Similar

assessments have come from rating agencies like Moody’s, which recently updated Nigeria’s outlook positively.

Across the board, these institutions agree that Nigeria has taken bold, transformative steps to reposition its macroeconomic fundamentals.

“On the monetary side, we’ve discontinued the monetization of fiscal deficits, improved the foreign exchange market, and eliminated fuel subsidies— painful but stabilizing measures.

The difference between the parallel market and official exchange rates has narrowed, and banks are now allowing Naira card usage abroad.” “Inflation is gradually coming under control, and Nigerians are regaining confidence in their currency.

These reforms are transformational and here to stay. As for recommendations, it’s crucial to build resilience for future uncertainties and stay the course to maintain policy consistency and trust, both for foreign investors and Nigerians.”

CBN policy toolkit on rescue mission

Some analysts suggested that CBN adopt a familiar, well-traveled road by maintaining an old order, the era of fiscal rascality. Cardoso spurned such a suggestion.

He said CBN will never go back to an era of the past. “At the Central Bank, we recognize that our policy tools are working. We remain focused on bringing inflation down to single digits.

We’re coming from a background of enormous money supply, mainly from past fiscal injections and interventions, which don’t disappear overnight.

To address this, we are maintaining a tight monetary stance, despite the costs. There are also positives from the oil and gas sector, with Nigeria now meeting its OPEC quota and greater transparency in NNPC earnings.

We will continue to use tools like the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), and efficient management of the FX market, alongside fiscal-monetary coordination, to structurally bring down inflation.”

On what is being done to shield the economy from the external shocks, the CBN governor said: “Yes, external shocks are a concern, particularly oil price volatility.

However, increased domestic oil production and improved security have boosted our output, helping to stabilize the economy. We have also diversified our reserve base.

Diaspora remittances are now more accessible through the introduction of non-resident BVN, allowing Nigerians abroad to open accounts remotely.

This has significantly improved our foreign reserves, currently exceeding \$40 billion. Despite global uncertainties, Nigeria’s financial system has remained stable, and our currency held firm during recent emerging market crises.

The numbers will continue to speak for themselves”. Speaking recently about the economy gaining back the altitude, renowned economist Bismarck Rewanee said the strength of the naira in the last months was due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary framework and transparency in the country’s foreign exchange market.

Rewane noted that everyone seemed to agree that Nigeria’s economy is leaping its way out of crisis. “The currency is strengthened because of the discipline in the monetary policy framework and explicit inflation targeting and having a transparent foreign exchange market.

If we didn’t have that by now, Nigeria’s inflation data would be frightening to those of us domestically and internationally. But right now, everybody seems to align that the Nigerian economy is leaping its way out of crisis,” he stated.

Last line

The steady recovery exhibited by the economy is a product of deliberate policy infusion between the monetary and fiscal authorities. While the policy implementation comes with temporary discomfort, they bear lasting comfort in the end.