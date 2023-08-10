Positive Parenting: Proper Use Of Holiday Periods

I am an advocate of good parenting. Consequently, I have used every opportunity to do my advocacy in positive parenting. In 2020, I was in the High Court of Ebonyi State, Ezzamgbo, to defend myself in a N2 billion defamation suit which arose from my bid to defend and protect the Ebonyi State Government during the administration of Engr. David Umahi. Mounting the witness box, the presiding judge, His Lordship, Justice Frank Edem, asked my name and occupation.

I told him my name, and added that: “I am a husband of one wife and parent to my children”. By that, I meant the my occupation was parenting my children. The court and everyone within earshot were surprised at my claim of occupation.

Quizzicallly, some people in the court conducted random psychiatric examinations on me to determine my mental stability! After a crossfire of questions and answers, the presiding judge ruled that: “Parenting cannot be said to be an occupation because one cannot earn income from it!” Every other person in the court hall echoed: “As the court pleases!” With that, my view to the contrary became untenable.

I tucked my reservations and my advocacy in my finity, hoping to continue the drive for the proper appreciation of importance of good parenting in the modern society some other time and in a more liberal environment.

To be candid, the depreciation of social values and concomitant rise in social ills in the society are direct offshoots of poor parenting. The murder of Sofiat Kehinde, a 15-year-old teenager, by a teenage money ritual gang com- prising her ex-boyfriend and another teenager she dated until her brutal death, is disheartening. That development is a sad commentary on the state of parenting in our society.

Because parenting is seen as an unprofitable pastime and not an occupation, parents have abandoned and abdicated their parental responsibilities and squarely faced the pursuit of money. Developments in modern society has continued to expose the fallacy in the abdication of positive parental roles to teachers and care givers. We have seen poorly parented children who grew into world leaders prioritise war over peace; and instruments of fatality over life-saving gadgets.

The medical professionals that forget forceps, tongs and pincers in the bodies of their patients after medical surgeries are poorly parented children who grew into medical professionals. Nigerians have also seen a poorly parented son of a second generation bank executive who, upon the retirement of his father, took over the bank and frittered the fortunes of the bank on the laps of prostitutes in high profile night clubs across the world.

In fact, to save the masses’ cash deposits, the ailing bank merged with another bank and lost the brand and good will which its founder built over time. The irony of parents sacrificing their parental roles on the alter of economic strives is that the poorly parented children have often grown up to vagabonds and wasted the estate of the negligent parents. In some other instances, poorly parented children, who are prospective heirs and successors of their parents, have killed their parents in order to hasten or fasttrack the maturity of their succession or inheritance.

Conversely, we have seen positively parented children who had little or nothing to inherit grow up into useful members of the society and earn reasonable funds with which they cared for their aging parents and other people and acquire eye popping estates. The devastations witnessed in every sector of the world even in the face of multiplicity of creeds and proliferation of codes are direct re- sults of the negligence of parental duties and relegation of positive parenting to the background.

In child rearing, teachers have roles just like parents. However, parental duties are so divine, sensitive and peculiar that they cannot be delegated to teachers, care givers or other people. One man I know who refused to delegate his parental roles during his time was the former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Christian Chukwuma Onoh. As much as possible, Chief Onoh’s children, including former Nigeria’s Most Beautiful Girl and widow of Ikemba Nnewi, Ambassador Bianca Ohaukwu, spent their holidays with him and even worked in Onoh’s Rexonoh bottling company at 9th Mile Corner Ngwo in Enugu! This made Onoh’s children reference points in humility, courage and discipline, notwithstanding their influential background. True to the scriptural submission, as grown men and women, they have not departed from that path.

Our present generation of parents have completely abdicated their roles as parents to the extent that holiday periods are used for intensive extramural classes and other activities instead of creating time to observe, correct and encourage the children.

Modern parents have become like Chief Arthur Nzeribe who disclosed in a press interview that he was a mere “pay master” and not a father or parent to his children. Parents are hereby enjoined to spend quality time with their children during the holiday, engage the children in relevant skill acquisition or psychomotor tasks and monitor the critically important standard of affective judgement and comportment of their children.