Positive Parenting As Road To Nation Building

The annual long holiday is here again. This holiday provides opportunities for parents and their wards to interact and refresh their filial bonds to the extent permitted by modern socioeconomic dynamics.

The holiday equally offers room for assessment of the strength of the characters of the children and to make amendments where necessary.

This is why this reflection on positive parenting and its implications for nation building has, once more, become necessary.

In 2020, I was in the High Court of Ebonyi State, Ezzamgbo, to defend myself in a N2 billion defamation suit. As I mounted the witness box, the presiding judge asked for my name and occupation(s) among other things.

I told His Lordship my name; and that my occupations were “husband of one wife” and “parent to my children!” The court and everyone within earshot were surprised at my claim of occupations.

Quizzically, some people in the court conducted random psychiatric examinations on me to determine my mental stability! In the end, the presiding judge ruled that:

“Parenting cannot be said to be an occupation”; and every other person in the court echoed: “As the court pleases!” With that, my view to the contrary became untenable and immaterial.

I tucked my reservations and my advocacy for positive parenting in my finity, hoping to continue the drive for the proper appreciation of good parenting in the modern society some other time and in a more liberal environment.

To be candid, the depreciation of the social value system and other associated ills in the society are direct offshoots of poor parenting; and poor parenting has continued to flourish at the peril of our country because people see parenting as a mere pastime and so, go into it unprepared.

That Nigeria is having leadership, followership and economic challenges, which have culminated in the bane of the country, is a direct offshoot of this anomaly.

These challenges are palpable and overwhelming, yet only their symptoms are talked about and not their root causes.

The truth is that while corruption remains the undisputed precursor to the myriad of problems of Nigeria, poor parenting is the sole foundation of corruption!

This submission will surely be surprising to many given that most of the political actors and other major players in the scheme of public affairs in Nigeria are grandparents and parents, beyond the age of parental tutelage. Hence, their excesses could have nothing to do with positive parenting.

This thought pattern is incorrect because parenting is a mutual and fiduciary relationship where in both the parent and the child or mentee are bound together by the very values which the parent seeks to imbue with the child or mentee.

This is enough to say that positive parenting demands consistent exemplary life style from parents. In the positive parenting setting, parents are expected to live by examples, while the children or mentees are required to copy and hold fast to the practical examples which they see in the daily life styles of their parents or mentors.

The bond of positive parenting therefore lies in the commitment of both the parents and the children to the avowed social values which transmission and perpetuation is the target of positive parenting.

The connection between parenting and corruption is that corruption is a deviation from parental values which constitute social standards and it is only deviant parents and children who have abandoned their moral mitments to positive parenting that indulge in corruption.

The moral burden of positive parenting is so overwhelming that there have been many instances where parents have refused to get involved in corruption for the simple reason that they were parents and having taught their children the virtue of honesty, they (the parents) could not stand the gazes of their children if caught in the act of corruption.

Some conscientiously object to tolerating or getting involved in corruption on the ground that as parents they want to live above board and maintain a clean conscience to enable them to teach their children honesty and other positive values.

It is this same bond or commitment to positive parenting that prevents the large constituency of decent teenagers and young people from joining the bandwagon of marauding drug addicts, cultists, commercial sex workers, internet fraudsters, rapists, political thugs, violent criminals and sundry juvenile delinquents.

Like their positive parents, these decent young chaps are often heard saying that they would not want to disappoint their parents or families by getting involved in corruption in whatever shade it appears!

Because of the sensitive nature of parenting and its potency to solve social challenges such as we have in Nigeria, well-meaning voices have called for the establishment of school of parenting.

This suggestion is therefore apt at this point in time in Nigeria when the country is at the brink of the precipice due to corruption arising from poor parenting.

Critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project, especially churches, the traditional institutions, governments at all tiers, etc. are invited to explore this new idea in a bid to reinvent Nigeria’s pristine social orientation via positive parenting which is indubitably a veritable panacea to the social ills which have stalled the progress of the nation.