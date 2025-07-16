Positive Economic Outlook Bolsters Prospects For Sustained Naira Stability

The optimistic economic outlook for the second half of 2025, recently released by some financial advisory firms, suggests that the current stability of the naira is likely to persist throughout the year, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In his outlook for 2025, contained in the address he presented at the annual bankers’ dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in November last year, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said that the apex bank’s tight monetary policy stance was beginning to curb inflation.

He also predicted that the stability in the foreign exchange market, recorded in the last quarter of 2024, was likely to continue this year and would further help to rein in inflation.

Cardoso’s prediction looks likely to come to pass as official data shows that the exchange rate was generally stable in the first half of the year.

Thus, while the naira came under intense pressure early in the year, briefly crossing N1,600/$ in February, it has since stabilised around the N1,500 per dollar range, following the CBN’s implementation of key measures of its ongoing foreign exchange reforms.

Nigeria FX Code

One of such measures, for instance, was the Nigeria FX Code, launched by the apex bank on January 28, which was introduced in the wake of the take-off of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), unveiled by the regulator on December 2 last year.

Aimed at boosting transparency in the forex market, EFEMS saw the CBN pegging the minimum foreign exchange trade on the platform at $100,000 and directing authorised dealers to deploy the Bloomberg BMatch as the EFEMS for their trading activities in the forex market from December 2nd, 2024.

“The Bloomberg BMatch platform will enhance the integrity and operational efficiency of the FX market by providing transparent and automated matching of trades leading to market efficiency and greater price discovery,” the apex bank said.

Furthermore, the CBN introduced new guidelines restricting all transactions in the NFEM to only authorised dealers and prohibiting dealings with unlicensed intermediaries.

It also said that all market participants were expected to adhere to the highest code of ethics and professional conduct in the NFEM in line with the Nigerian FX Code that it launched on January 29.

Interestingly, the consensus among analysts who reviewed the economy in the first half of the year was that the relative stability recorded in the forex market led to a slowdown in inflation. CardinalStone’s mid-year report Indeed, in their recent report titled, “Nigeria: Mid-Year Outlook.

Charting the sustainability path,” analysts at CardinalStone Research, stated: “The CBN’s monetary policy is beginning to transmit more effectively, as reflected in the decelerating growth of money supply, a development that supported inflation moderation during the period. In addition, relative stability in the FX and energy markets further contributed to the easing of inflationary pressures.

FX stability was underpinned by the CBN’s sustained interventions, increased foreign inflows, and a stronger external account position.

“Also, energy prices provided support for lower inflation in the period, particularly following a series of PMS price reductions by the Dangote Refinery.

The reduction in PMS prices, which occurred in February, April, and May 2025, where the consequences of contractions in global oil prices, improvement in domestic refining capacity, and the renewal of the Naira-for-crude initiative.

The price moderation was also despite the effect of limited crude availability, driven by increased demand from domestic refineries and the need to maintain adequate export inventories.

“In the second half of the year, we expect headline inflation to moderate further, supported by continued FX stability.” In addition, the analysts disclosed Nigeria attracted Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows totaling $8.05 billion in the first six months of this year, which, according to them, almost matched the “total inflow of $8.53 billion recorded in 2024.”

They predicted that, “at the current run rate, inflows could reach $16.08 billion by year-end, marking the highest on record,” and attributed the surge to “carry-trade opportunities,” occasioned by the CBN’s prolonged tight monetary policy stance.

According to the analysts, the CBN has maintained a stable policy rate, “even as several emerging market central banks have begun cutting rates.”

Noting that, “the CBN was reluctant to ease too quickly in an effort to keep rates attractive to foreign investors,” the analysts said they expect, “sustained FPI inflows, particularly as Nigeria prepares for a potential re-entry into the JP Morgan Bond Index, having been excluded for the past decade.” They also cited the projected

We believe the current forex reforms, if sustained and complemented by increased capital inflows and oil receipts, will further stabilise the currency and improve investor confidence

fresh external borrowing by the Federal Government in the second half of this year as another factor that will support external reserves accretion and liquidity, thereby boosting naira stability.

As the analysts put it: “As noted earlier in the fiscal section of this report, the Federal Government is seeking to raise $1.2 billion through the Debt Management Office (DMO) and a further $2.0 billion at concessionary rates through multilateral sources in 2025.

“Elsewhere, despite our base case expectation for a 50- 100bps reduction in policy rate, Nigeria’s carry trade is likely to remain attractive enough for providers of foreign capital, especially considering the positive macro traction and improved credit ratings.

“These proposed external borrowings, alongside other anticipated inflows, will likely boost the FX reserves to c.$41.00 billion by year-end, compared to $37.27 billion as of H1’25.

“Overall, we project the naira to remain largely range-bound in H2’25 at N1,550.00 — N1,635.00/$.”

Significantly, the analysts pointed out that while naira stability was threatened in the first half of the year as a result of elevated global risk-off sentiments triggered by US trade policies and heightened geopolitical tensions, which led to FX outflows of $22.83 billion, the CBN responded by selling $4.72 billion in the FX market during the period.

They stated: “Contrary to concerns, we do not believe these interventions signalled a return to a fixed exchange rate regime or reflect an attempt to target a specific level for the naira.

Rather, the current FX framework allows for discretionary interventions in the presence of perceived market distortions.

“Moreover, it is clear that the distortions witnessed in H1’25 largely stemmed from global factors and not idiosyncratic factors, as the CBN has taken steps to improve transparency.

The bank’s average monthly FX intervention came in at $786.58 million, materially lower than the $2.30 billion pre-COVID and $1.38 billion postCOVID levels previously used to defend the naira at unsustainable levels, despite underlying macro weaknesses.

Encouragingly, both local and international observers now generally agree that the naira is trading close to its fair value.”

In fact, commenting on their outlook for economic growth, which they said they now expect-without rebasing-to hit 4.1 per cent this year, compared with the 3.4 per cent recorded in 2024, the analysts said they expect FX stability to boost key sectors such as services and manufacturing.

They stated:”At the start of the year, our estimate for services GDP did not factor in the new telecom tariff hike, largely due to uncertainties and a lack of clear guidance from the authorities.

However, with the recent 50.0 per cent increase in tariffs and reduced FX losses, thanks to a more stable currency, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) now seem more willing to ramp up CAPEX(Capital Expenditure), which is a positive signal for the sector’s outlook.

“We have also revised our assumptions to reflect stronger credit to the private sector, as softer fixedincome yields and the potential for a rate cut could encourage more borrowing.

This dynamics should support financial services. In addition, we expect FX stability and relatively steady energy prices to provide some tailwinds for trade and transport. We retain our forecast for other service sub-sectors.”

Similarly, for manufacturing sector GDP, the analysts said that while their view on the sector remains unchanged, they believe that a more stable FX outlook will continue to offer some relief to the sector.

Improved economic forecasts

In the same vein, mid-year reports released by FSDH Research and Cordros Securities Limited, also projected improved economic growth for the country, which they said will be boosted by forex stability and the anticipated deceleration in inflation.

For instance, analysts at FSDH, who forecast a GDP growth of 3.4 per cent for 2025, noted that “evidence of improving domestic output, relative forex stability, and anticipated moderation in inflation should provide a more stable macro backdrop in the second half.”

On their part, analysts at Cordros Securities, who projected that Nigeria’s real GDP growth will accelerate in the second half, anchored by gains in the non-oil sector, particularly services, as well as improved oil output, noted that CBN’s reform measures have helped ease FX market volatility thereby leading to naira stability in recent months.

They said: “We believe the current forex reforms, if sustained and complemented by increased capital inflows and oil receipts, will further stabilise the currency and improve investor confidence.”

Conclusion

However, as some industry stakeholders have pointed out, despite their optimistic economic outlooks, the analysts still highlighted risks that could threaten the outlook.

These include continued inflationary pressures, a resurgence of insecurity in oil-producing areas and delays in implementation of reforms.