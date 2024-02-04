Positioned for Favour?

“Ephesians 1:3-8 Blessed [be] the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly [places] in Christ: According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love: Having predestined us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will, To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved. In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace; Wherein he hath abounded toward us in all wisdom and prudence ;(KJV)” Going through this passage lays the foundation for the believer in Christ that he has been positioned by his salvation and redemption to walk and enjoy favour all the days of his life.

But ignorance of our position and redemption benefits has made many believers to miss out as what belongs to them in Christ. Starting from verse 3 of this passage you will see that the believer has been positioned by God to walk in favour all the days of his life. Verse 3-“He has been blessed with all spiritual blessings in the heavenly places”. That is possible because of the favour of God upon him at redemption. The spiritual blessing is the anointing for favour upon the believer. This is the undeserved blessings that came by favour of God. Verse 4: says “the believer has been chosen or elected and selected by God out of the multitude of people on the face of the earth”.

Your selection is by virtue of God’s favour upon your life. And so if you are born again you are the favoured of the Lord. Walk in that consciousness all the days of your life. You have been chosen. Verse 5: says ”according to the good pleasure of his will”. This goodwill of God is the favour of God upon the believer. So your redemption qualifies you to enjoy the good will of God. You have to know what belongs to you in Christ. This is the revelation that you must have, to walk in divine favour. Verse 6: says ”he has made us accepted in the beloved”. One translation says ”by which he has taken us into his favour in the person of his beloved son”, another translation says ”which has made us welcome in the everlasting love he bears towards the beloved”.

The moment we become born again we have been accepted in the beloved, we have been ushered into the everlasting favour and love of the father towards us. The enmity and hatred is removed we are now like Jesus Christ when the father announced at his baptism ”my beloved son in whom I am well pleased”. We have entered the realm of special love and favour from the father towards us as his children. There was a divine exchange that took place on the cross, we exchange our sin, unrighteousness, enmity, hatred, shame and disfavor to receive the son’s glory, righteousness, favour, acceptance and kindness. “2 Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him [to be] sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

(KJV)” “2 Corinthians 8:9 For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.(KJV)” And so at our salvation and redemption the oil of favour has been poured out on all believers. We are the