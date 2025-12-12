PoS Transaction: CBN Directs Banks To Maintain Connectivity With NIBSS, UPSL

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, announced new directives which, it said, are mandatory for acquirers(bank and nonbank), processors, Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs) and Payments Terminal Service Aggregators (PTSAs) to comply within one month from yesterday.

In a circular, the apex bank said the new directives are in furtherance of the circular it issued on September 11 last year, which was aimed at addressing concerns associated with, “routing all Point of Sale (PoS) transactions through a single aggregator.”

According to the regulator, it is now mandatory for all acquirers, processors, Payment Terminal Service Providers (PTSPs) to establish and maintain, “active connectivty with both licensed Payments Terminal Service Aggregators (PTSAs), namely, the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) and Unified Payment Services Limited (UPSL).

It also directed them to configure all PoS transaction routing systems to the two PTSAs to, “allow seamless and automatic failover during downtime or service disruption.”

Furthermore, the CBN directed that NIBSS and UPSL , shall, in collaboartion with regulated financial institutions, “conduct periodic tests to validate redundancy, failover effectiveness and overall system resilience.”

In addition, the apex bank stated that NIBSS and UPSL are “required to notify the Banks in real-time of any system downtime or disruption.

Both NIBSS and UPSL, according to the circular, are also required to notify the CBN’s Director, Payments System Supervison Department, of any system downtime or service disruption their platforms and services, “within 24 hours of the occurrence, stating the nature, causes and remedied actions.”