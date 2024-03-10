The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has detained three police officers from the FID-STS in Abuja for extorting Omoh Oshoke, a resident of the nation’s capital.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that the force also detained a Point of Sales (POS) operator, named Elizabeth Amos Busayo, and another Thomas Michael, who functioned as an informant for the arrested police officers.

The statement reads, “In furtherance of our zero tolerance for corruption and extortion, we wish to update the general public on an alleged case of armed robbery, abduction, and extortion carried out by some policemen against one Omoh Oshoke, an Abuja resident.

“The trio identified as Inspectors Francis Ahuean, Semiu Agbaakin, and Osagie Efford, all attached to the FID-STS, have been arrested, investigated and are currently undergoing trial.

“In the same vein, the accomplices including one Elizabeth Amos Busayo, the POS operator and one Thomas Michael, who acted as an informant for the offending police officers, have also been arrested and are currently being investigated alongside the police officers.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the culprits arrested are undergoing investigations.

The police warned officers to always act and continue to operate within the ambit of the law.

“The Force however assures that justice will be served in this case, while we urge our officers to always act and continue to operate within the ambit of the law.”